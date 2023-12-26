Civic Park stadium construction is underway

Travelers on Willamette Street in South Eugene may have noticed construction at Civic Park. After three years of operation, and with Phase 1 fully funded, work has begun on a 2,500 seat stadium.

Managing Director Bev Smith said the stadium will allow the venue to host large-scale events, including regional ultimate frisbee tournaments and Bushnell University soccer games. Also, she told KLCC, “In 2025, Lane United Football Club is hoping to go to USL 1 and that would be a professional league, and as such they would have two men’s teams and a women’s league in the professional leagues which, you know, would be great for our community.”

Smith said Civic Park could also bid to host Oregon state high school football and soccer championships.

The stadium will include locker rooms, a food truck concessions concourse, restrooms and a press box. Smith said the $18 million dollar project has received lottery bond funds and private donations, and the capital campaign needs $3.5 million more to reach completion.

