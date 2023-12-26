© 2023 KLCC

Civic Park stadium construction is underway

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM PST
Construction work on an area set into a hill.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Work is being done on the locker rooms and other areas under the stadium stands.

Travelers on Willamette Street in South Eugene may have noticed construction at Civic Park. After three years of operation, and with Phase 1 fully funded, work has begun on a 2,500 seat stadium.

Managing Director Bev Smith said the stadium will allow the venue to host large-scale events, including regional ultimate frisbee tournaments and Bushnell University soccer games. Also, she told KLCC, “In 2025, Lane United Football Club is hoping to go to USL 1 and that would be a professional league, and as such they would have two men’s teams and a women’s league in the professional leagues which, you know, would be great for our community.”

Smith said Civic Park could also bid to host Oregon state high school football and soccer championships.

The stadium will include locker rooms, a food truck concessions concourse, restrooms and a press box. Smith said the $18 million dollar project has received lottery bond funds and private donations, and the capital campaign needs $3.5 million more to reach completion.
Tags
Sports Civic ParkBev SmithLane United FC
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
