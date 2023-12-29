© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beavers burned in Sun Bowl

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM PST
Football players in a game. One player is lying on the ground, holding the ball.
Karl Maasdam
/
Oregon State University
The Oregon State Beavers lost to Notre Dame, 40-8, in the 2023 Sun Bowl.

Oregon State University’s football season came to an unceremonious end on Friday afternoon in El Paso, Texas, as the Beavers were trounced by Notre Dame, 40-8, in the Sun Bowl.

OSU, which came into the game ranked No. 19 in the AP College Top 25 Football Poll, was dominated by the Fighting Irish, ranked 16th.

The Beavers were nearly shut out, but finally got on the board with about 6 minutes left.

Both teams relied heavily on players who hadn’t appeared much in regular season games. The Beavers were led by interim coach Kefense Hynson, who was appointed to temporarily take the helm following former coach Jonathan Smith's resignation in November.

The next Oregon State head coach, Trent Bray, will lead the team in 2024.

With the loss, OSU ends the year with an 8-and-5 record.
Tags
Sports Sun BowlOregon State UniversityBeavers Football
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content