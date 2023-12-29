Beavers burned in Sun Bowl

Oregon State University’s football season came to an unceremonious end on Friday afternoon in El Paso, Texas, as the Beavers were trounced by Notre Dame, 40-8, in the Sun Bowl.

OSU, which came into the game ranked No. 19 in the AP College Top 25 Football Poll, was dominated by the Fighting Irish, ranked 16th.

The Beavers were nearly shut out, but finally got on the board with about 6 minutes left.

Both teams relied heavily on players who hadn’t appeared much in regular season games. The Beavers were led by interim coach Kefense Hynson, who was appointed to temporarily take the helm following former coach Jonathan Smith's resignation in November.

The next Oregon State head coach, Trent Bray, will lead the team in 2024.

With the loss, OSU ends the year with an 8-and-5 record.

