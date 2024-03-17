© 2024 KLCC

Oregon men's basketball secures a bid to the NCAA tournament with PAC-12 title win

KLCC
Published March 17, 2024 at 8:09 AM PDT
Basketball players celebrate in a rain of confetti
@OregonMBB
Duck players, and the Oregon Duck, celebrate in a rain of green and yellow confetti.

In college basketball Saturday, N’Faly Dante, playing with a bruised tailbone, made all 12 of his shots and scored 25 points, and Oregon secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by defeating Colorado 75-68 to end the Pac-12 Conference era.

Fourth-seeded Oregon extended its postseason with the win -- the Ducks weren’t projected to receive an at-large invitation to the 68-team field.

It was the Ducks’ sixth Pac-12 Tournament championship and the first since 2019.

Third-seeded Colorado is expected to receive an at-large bid.

The bracket selection show begins at 3pm Pacific time today.

Dante was named the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Tags
Sports Ducks men's basketballNCAA basketball