University of Oregon athletes and alums shine in Friday's Olympic competitions

Several athletes with University of Oregon ties had great days at the Olympic games in Paris Friday.

Sabrina Ionescu helped Team USA basketball to a semifinal win over Australia. The University of Oregon alum scored eight points in the 85-64 win. The gold-medal game is Sunday against France.

Medford native and UO standout Jaida Ross was the top American finisher in the shot put. Ross’s first throw held as her farthest, and earned her a fourth-place Olympic finish.

And former Duck Alaysha Johnson easily qualified for Saturday’s 100 meter hurdles final, running the fastest time of the three semifinals.

Notably, four of the 12 finalists for Saturday’s women’s 1500-meter race have represented the University of Oregon: Australia’s Jessica Hull, Kenya’s Susan Ejore, the U.S.’s Nikki Hiltz, and current Duck, Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska.