University of Oregon athletes and alums shine in Friday's Olympic competitions

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 9, 2024 at 2:35 PM PDT
A track and field stadium, seen from high in the stands
Annie Richards
The Stade de France

Several athletes with University of Oregon ties had great days at the Olympic games in Paris Friday.

Sabrina Ionescu helped Team USA basketball to a semifinal win over Australia. The University of Oregon alum scored eight points in the 85-64 win. The gold-medal game is Sunday against France.

Medford native and UO standout Jaida Ross was the top American finisher in the shot put. Ross’s first throw held as her farthest, and earned her a fourth-place Olympic finish.

And former Duck Alaysha Johnson easily qualified for Saturday’s 100 meter hurdles final, running the fastest time of the three semifinals.

Notably, four of the 12 finalists for Saturday’s women’s 1500-meter race have represented the University of Oregon: Australia’s Jessica Hull, Kenya’s Susan Ejore, the U.S.’s Nikki Hiltz, and current Duck, Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska.
2024 Olympic Games
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
