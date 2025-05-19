Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. And, Kentucky residents react to deadly storm

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Biden, who is 82 years old, underwent additional tests last week after a prostate nodule was discovered. The cancer has a Gleason score of 9, indicating a more aggressive form of the disease. The diagnosis comes after renewed attention is focused on his decline during his time in office.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Joe Biden speaks at Joint Base Andrews.

🎧 The diagnosis comes as Original Sin, an upcoming book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson from Axios, alleges Biden experienced a physical and cognitive decline while in office and people closest to him covered it up. Biden has stated that the authors are wrong. However, the book "is likely to be an extended and uncomfortable news cycle for Democrats who are trying to move on and restore trust with voters," NPR's Tamara Keith tells Up First. With the midterms over 18 months away, Democrats are going to be focused on the economy and President Trump's leadership rather than Biden, who is already in the rearview mirror.

More than two dozen people are dead after powerful storms and tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia over the weekend. Now, as communities work to pick up the pieces, the questions of how states will manage the aftermath and how much warning people received after staff cuts to the National Weather Service office remain. Check out these photos of the aftermath of the disastrous storms.

🎧 Main Street in London, Ky., looks normal after the storm; however, just five minutes away, there are houses that have been flipped over and people who are in shock, says Justin Hicks of NPR network station Kentucky Public Radio. Hicks spoke with Matthew Belcher, who emerged from his home safely. Across the street at a mobile home park, houses disappeared into the wind. Belcher says his neighborhood was informed that they wouldn't have running water or power for weeks. Hicks says the local weather service office was closing from about 1 to 7 a.m. to conserve staff, but due to bad weather they shifted things around to make sure they were fully staffed.

Yesterday, Israel's military announced it launched a new ground offensive in Gaza. More than 100 people were killed, according to Gaza health officials. Women and children were among the total number of deceased. The ground operations come at a time when Israel and Hamas are holding new ceasefire negotiations.

🎧 Israel is threatening to gradually expand this offensive until a deal is reached with Hamas to release hostages, NPR's Daniel Estrin says. People fleeing the heavy bombardment in northern Gaza look desperate and pale, and some are unable to walk, NPR's Anas Baba, who is in Gaza City, says. A person briefed on the negotiations tells Estrin that the talks between Hamas and Israel are advancing. A deal could possibly include a two-month ceasefire and 10 Israeli hostages being freed. The talks also include details on which kind of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.

Life advice

Nickolai Hammar / NPR Kitty Horblit (left), Karli Manship (center) and Hannah Bruns (right) line dance at a Stud Country event on March 25, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.

Entering a new queer space can feel intimidating, especially as you begin to explore your gender and sexuality. Participating in various activities within a queer community — whether it's line dancing or joining a kickball league — can be a validating experience. Being in an environment where others cheer you on because they see parts of themselves in you can create a valuable support network for those grappling with feelings of shame, grief or anger regarding their identity. Queer organizers shared advice with Life Kit on how to confidently find a supportive network.

🏳️‍🌈 It's OK to have impostor syndrome. Remember there is no right or wrong way to be queer. Don't let fear get in the way of living in your truth.

🏳️‍🌈 Sharing the same queer identity with a community doesn't guarantee a connection. Consider spending time with individuals who share similar values, hobbies, disabilities, or racial or ethnic backgrounds.

🏳️‍🌈 Your strongest connections could come from trying something new.

🏳️‍🌈 If you are nervous about attending a queer event for the first time, ask a friend to join you.

For more guidance on how to find a supportive community, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

Marina Totino / A miniature vintage kitchen created by artist Marina Totino.

Social media is filled with people painstakingly re-creating tiny kitchens where they may cook button-size eggs or giving tours of crafted homes with miniature home decor. The pandemic is largely responsible for the talent boom, which has turned into a fine art movement. During lockdown, artists began to show off their skills and shared their techniques. As a result, the creations are now more detailed than ever before. Miniaturist Amanda Kelly, the first artist-in-residence at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, Ariz., says the concept of control can play into why people are mesmerized by miniatures. Check out some examples by different creators.

3 things to know before you go

Danielle Dufault / Royal Ontario Museum / Royal Ontario Museum Life reconstruction of Mosura fentoni, art by Danielle Dufault.

Paleontologists have discovered a three-eyed creature called Mosura fentoni. This creature had a mouth resembling a pencil sharpener and roamed the seas over 500 million years ago in search of prey. The New Jersey Transit rail service will resume tomorrow, now that the strike that halted all operations on Friday has ended. (via Gothamist) At least two people have died and 22 were injured when a tall ship belonging to the Mexican Navy collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, according to Mexican government officials. (via Gothamist)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

