© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

We want to hear from you

In February, the Eugene City Council passed a resolution to ban Natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential buildings in the city. Since then, the measure is now set to be decided by voters in the November 2023, election.

What do you think? Should natural gas be banned in the construction of new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene?

Record your question or comment using the app below, or if you prefer, email us at questions@klcc.org. We may use your questions and comments on our program.

Let us know and then tune into KLCC for Oregon On The Record at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2nd as we discuss this issue with experts on both sides of the issue.