We want to hear from you

In February, the Eugene City Council passed a resolution to ban Natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential buildings in the city. Since then, the measure is now set to be decided by voters in the November 2023, election.
What do you think? Should natural gas be banned in the construction of new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene?
