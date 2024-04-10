Track Town: the past, present, and future of Eugene's running legacy

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from Paul Swangard, the voice of Hayward Field and JB Carney, the senior director of sports for Travel Lane County about Eugene's track legacy, how it was built, how it’s maintained, and what it takes to keep it going.

Because of historic figures like Bill Bowerman and Steve Prefontaine, and an historic venue like Hayward Field, when many people think of the sport of track and field, they think of Eugene.

Believe it or not, there are other cities that would like to take the title of Track Town away from Eugene, and it can’t be taken for granted that it will last forwever.