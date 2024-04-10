© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record
Oregon On The Record

Track Town: the past, present, and future of Eugene's running legacy

By Michael Dunne
Published April 10, 2024 at 2:36 PM PDT
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’re going to hear from Paul Swangard, the voice of Hayward Field and JB Carney, the senior director of sports for Travel Lane County about Eugene's track legacy, how it was built, how it’s maintained, and what it takes to keep it going.

Because of historic figures like Bill Bowerman and Steve Prefontaine, and an historic venue like Hayward Field, when many people think of the sport of track and field, they think of Eugene.

Believe it or not, there are other cities that would like to take the title of Track Town away from Eugene, and it can’t be taken for granted that it will last forwever.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
