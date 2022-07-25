Paul Swangard, the voice of Hayward Field, reflects on broadcasting the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

Paul Swangard, known to many as “the voice of Hayward Field,” served as a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ coverage of the World Track & Field Championships, which took place over 10 days and concluded Sunday in Eugene.

Swangard grew up in Eugene, ran track at South Eugene High School, and attended the University of Oregon. He has been Hayward Field's announcer for 30 seasons.

KLCC’s Love Cross chatted with Paul a day after the events wrapped up to talk about the experience of the re-imagined Hayward field being the home of the first World Athletics Championships to ever be held on U.S. soil.