Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Sports

Paul Swangard, the voice of Hayward Field, reflects on broadcasting the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published July 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT
Swangard.jpg
UOAlumni
Paul Swangard, a familiar voice to fans at Hayward Field, served as an NBC play-by-play commentator for this year's World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Paul Swangard, known to many as “the voice of Hayward Field,” served as a play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports’ coverage of the World Track & Field Championships, which took place over 10 days and concluded Sunday in Eugene.

Swangard grew up in Eugene, ran track at South Eugene High School, and attended the University of Oregon. He has been Hayward Field's announcer for 30 seasons.

KLCC’s Love Cross chatted with Paul a day after the events wrapped up to talk about the experience of the re-imagined Hayward field being the home of the first World Athletics Championships to ever be held on U.S. soil.

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
