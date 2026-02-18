Spanning racial bridges, past and present

The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. Monuments are important for many reasons, but perhaps most of all, they help us as a society remember.

Today on the show, we talk with the founder and executive director of the Black Cultural Initiative about a recently cast structure in Eugene called the Across the Bridge monument. It is one of the largest in Oregon and honors Black history in Lane County and Eugene. The monument exists to acknowledge that Black families were here, built lives here, and deserve to be remembered with dignity and grace.

In the second part of the show, we speak with Greenhill Humane Society about its recent rescue of dozens of cats living in confined and unhealthy conditions, and how those animals are now being adopted by local families.

Talicia Brown, founder and executive director of the Black Cultural Initiative, it’s always great to talk to you. Thank you for coming on.

Talicia Brown: Thank you.

Dunne: I’m very excited about this monument. Tell us about the Across the Bridge monument. What does it represent, and how did it come to be?

Brown: The Across the Bridge monument is a large-scale, life-size sculpture that will be cast in bronze. It’s a collaborative project involving the city of Eugene, Lane County, Travel Oregon, the Oregon Community Foundation, EWEB, and the University of Oregon, among many others.

The monument acknowledges the first Black community that lived just outside Eugene’s city limits in the 1940s, more than 75 years ago. Those families lived “across the bridge” because Eugene was a sundown town. Black residents could not remain within the city limits after dark, so many lived outside the boundary.

This project is about place-making and telling that history, while allowing people to physically engage with the sculpture at Alton Baker Park.

The idea began when the city worked with elder Lily Parker Reynolds for two years to install a plaque recognizing the community. When that effort stalled, she approached the Black Cultural Initiative to help move the work forward.

At the same time, the Lane County History Museum was cataloging monuments across the region and found there were none acknowledging the local history of Black residents. The Springfield History Museum was also highlighting people of color through its Illumination Project. Those efforts converged and made it clear that a monument was needed.

Dunne: Describe what it will look like and where people will see it at Alton Baker Park.

Brown: Our elders wanted the monument to depict a Black family, not a specific one, but a representation of the five families who once lived where Alton Baker Park is today. The sculpture includes a mother holding a baby, a father, a young boy, and a young girl.

The artistry is beautiful and intentionally dignified. The community also wanted a local Black artist, so we commissioned West Eugene sculptor Persia Powell. A local foundry is handling the bronze work.

The sculpture has been completed and is currently at the foundry. It will be scanned in Portland, returned to Eugene, and then bronzed.

We worked with city parks and cultural services staff to choose a location outside flood zones, infrastructure corridors, and long-term development areas so installation could happen quickly. Our elders are in their 80s, and we want them to see this realized.

The monument will be located near the picnic shelters, greeting visitors as they walk, bike, or attend festivals.

Dunne: What do you hope people experience when they see it?

Brown: We want people to see a proud, dignified family. Alton Baker Park is essentially Eugene’s Central Park, and this monument will tell a story that many people don’t know.

We’ve learned that 95 to 98 percent of residents, even lifelong locals, don’t understand why Eugene lacks a historically Black neighborhood. The city’s progressive reputation often obscures a difficult history.

In the early 20th century, Eugene had a strong Ku Klux Klan presence and enforced sundown policies. Those truths were not widely told. To build a better future, we must understand that history.

Dunne: When do you expect the monument to be completed?

Brown: We plan to install it and hold an unveiling in September 2026. We’re about six months away.

Dunne: That’s exciting. Talicia Brown of the Black Cultural Initiative, thank you for joining us.

Brown: Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.

Dunne: Next, we turn to Greenhill Humane Society, which recently rescued dozens of malnourished cats. Kelly Fleischmann, outreach and events manager for Greenhill Humane Society, thank you for being here.

Kelly Fleischmann: Thanks for having me.

Dunne: You initially rescued 21 cats. Tell us about that operation.

Fleischmann: In partnership with Lane County Animal Services, we’ve brought in 36 cats so far, and we expect more. The first group showed clear signs of living in overcrowded indoor and outdoor conditions. Many had upper respiratory infections, malnutrition, and parasites.

Each animal is medically assessed, vaccinated, treated, and scheduled for spay or neuter surgery. We stagger intake like an emergency room, prioritizing the most fragile animals first.

Dunne: The property owner had passed away, correct? What dangers do animals face in these situations?

Fleischmann: Yes. Situations like this often begin with good intentions. People love animals but take on more than they can manage. With too many cats, there isn’t enough food, space, or medical care, which leads to illness and malnutrition.

The owner’s family has been very cooperative in helping us transition the animals into care.

Dunne: How do agencies coordinate a rescue like this?

Fleischmann: Lane County Animal Services alerted us, and we mobilized immediately. That meant shifting daily shelter operations so our team could respond. It’s truly an all-hands effort.

Dunne: How do you actually capture that many cats?

Fleischmann: Every situation is different. We use food, humane traps, and patience. Some cats were friendly and came right to us. Others took time. We waited, built trust, and gradually brought them in.

Dunne: What’s your message to people who may unintentionally take on too many animals?

Fleischmann: Plan for your pet’s future. Make sure you have the time, resources, and support to care for them. We offer a program called “Securing Your Pet’s Future,” where we help owners plan ahead and avoid crises.

Greenhill is also a resource if someone realizes they need help before a situation escalates.

Dunne: For people considering adoption, what should they know about cats coming from these environments?

Fleischmann: Every animal is different. Some will thrive in homes, others may be better suited as barn cats. Many need quiet environments and time to adjust.

Our staff and volunteers work with each cat to understand its needs so we can match them with the right adopter. With patience and compassion, these animals can recover beautifully.

Dunne: Kelly Fleischmann of Greenhill Humane Society, thank you for your work and for joining us.

Fleischmann: Thank you.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. Tomorrow, we’ll have updates on Eugene Airport and the Oregon Ready emergency preparedness program.

I’m Michael Dunne. Thanks for listening.