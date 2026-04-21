Long road south: Local teacher attempts bike speed record to Mexico

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Michael Dunne: I'm Michael Dunne. Driving from Canada to Mexico is a rather epic journey that requires a good deal of planning and thought. Now imagine biking that same route. Now imagine biking that same route while trying to break the speed record. Well, Tanner Faris, a math teacher at Kelly Middle School, isn't imagining it. He's doing it this summer. Today on the show, you'll hear from Faris and hear how he plans to make this trek while battling sleep deprivation, brutal heat and cold, and heavy California traffic. He also wants to set an example for his students about overcoming obstacles. Then we'll finish the show by talking to one of our reporters about a new bike program in town to help those living in shelters learn bike maintenance skills. Tanner Faris is a middle school math teacher at Kelly Middle School. Tanner, thanks so much for coming on and talking with us.

Tanner Faris: Appreciate it, Michael. Thank you.

Dunne: So you're setting out to break the record for cycling from Canada to Mexico. First question: Why did you want to take on this challenge?

Faris: You know, I'm a bit of a weirdo like that. I really enjoy doing things that push me as far as I can possibly go, and then even beyond that. I've found that as I've ridden further and further, there's always a little bit more in the tank. And I'm just curious to see where that limit is. I have loved riding my bike. I grew up in Elmira, and so it was natural that I had to ride really far to get anywhere. I've been riding far since I was a kid. I got into bike touring in college, and then eventually I started riding these ultra-distance bikepacking races just a few years ago. I found that I have a real propensity for suffering, able to stay in a saddle longer than anyone should possibly be.

Dunne: Well, I have to ask: What has been your longest bike trip thus far?

Faris: In terms of races, I participated in a race called Northwest Nonstop. It's organized by a guy out of Portland who runs a group called Ride Your Bike. It went from Bellingham, Wash., to Davis, Calif. That's 1,100 miles. I won that race back in 2023, did it in just over six days, and then I knew I could do a little bit better, so I tried it again in 2025 and won it in five days and six hours. Apart from that, I've done one-day rides: a ride from here to Seattle in under 24 hours. Nobody's told me they've done it faster than that, so I'm kind of hanging on to that as the fastest known time from Eugene to Seattle on a bike, nonstop. And I've done a few more around the valley with no sleep, 400-mile rides here and there.

Dunne: That sounds amazing. You're a teacher. You teach kids. Is there kind of a message, or something you hope they take from this? I imagine you've talked to them about it, and you'll certainly talk to them about it when you finish.

Faris: Yeah, certainly. On top of showing them that there's always a little bit more they can give, even when they feel like they're topped out on their ability to produce in class or to work and be successful, I also want to show them that they don't always have to try to be the best. They just have to give their hardest effort. That's actually a quote from my favorite ultra-endurance cyclist. Her name is Lael Wilcox. She said that she's not always looking to be the best, but she is going to try her hardest every time. It's not just something I hope they can take away from what I do. It's something I want to model.

Dunne: What is your route? I imagine there are several ways to do it. Where have you mapped out how you're going? And are you riding southbound, starting at the border between the U.S. and Canada and riding south to the border between the U.S. and Mexico?

Faris: Yeah, that's the idea. I'll be starting in Blaine, Wash., the week right after we get out of school here. Blaine is right on the border, the last exit you can take on the U.S. side. I'll be starting there, then the plan is to head south to Seattle and through Portland, eventually ending up in the Eugene and Junction City area, before cutting to the coast and taking U.S. 101 all the way to San Diego. I'm basing this on an attempt from 2024. The guy who kind of legitimized this record, his name is Tyler Pierce. He goes by Vegan Cyclist on Instagram. He did it in nine days and 13 hours, taking to the coast a little earlier. He was going for the outright fastest Canada-to-Mexico time and didn't really have any set criteria. I'm taking the same adventurous spirit and asking, if I can build a route that does it faster, can I beat his time? I'm really looking forward to getting to Eugene so I can shout out some of the people who have supported me along the way.

Dunne: Talk about some of the logistics in terms of what your average daily mileage needs to be to make this happen.

Faris: When I'm racing, a lot of times I'm tracking where other people are, and that helps me set a pace. My philosophy there has been to stay ahead, even if that means not sleeping through the night, just riding all night long to keep the lead. I have to be a little more strategic this time, because it's looking like about nine days, and I need to pace myself in a way where I'm getting some meaningful sleep each night and some recovery time. I'm looking at about 200 miles a day, which I hope translates to no more than 15 or 16 hours on the bike, so I can get at least five hours in bed and a little rest period before picking it up the next day.

Dunne: Wow. In addition to those physical challenges, what do you think is going to be the hardest thing for you to overcome?

Faris: On top of all of that, just being away from my family for that long. We've got two young kiddos at home, my partner and I, a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old. As they've gotten older and become more independent, it's been nice to know that my partner has always been supportive of me getting out there and doing these races. I feel better and better as they're able to take care of themselves a little more and I know they're going to be okay at home. It's going to be tough not seeing them. I hope I can sneak a kiss in when I come through Eugene, and I'm really looking forward to my partner, MJ, who's also a teacher in 4J, flying down to San Diego to meet me at the finish line.

Dunne: How do you deal with sleep deprivation? I know you said you're going to try and get sleep, but obviously not what a normal person would get.

Faris: What I've found works really well is singing really loud when I get tired and start to feel like I'm dozing off on the bike. I'll start thinking of my favorite songs and just become my own jukebox out there. I try to strategically place the caffeine where it's going to help me the most. But singing loud, squeezing my hands tight, anything I can do to get animated. What else I've found is that if you really need to rest, you're going to be a lot better off and a lot safer if you close your eyes for just 15 minutes to reset the brain, rather than trying to ride through the drowsiness.

Dunne: Anytime you ride a bike, and certainly on the route you describe, you're going to be on some heavily traveled highways. Do you have concerns about your safety with regard to traffic?

Faris: Yeah, certainly. Every time I go out, that's something that's on my mind. I've known too many people who have unfortunately been involved in accidents, life-altering or life-ending ones. I try to get as visible as I can on the bike. I have as many blinking lights as I can fit on, I'm always trying to wear high-visibility clothing, and I use a bike radar that gives me notifications on my bike computer about how fast cars are coming up behind me and how many. I'll also be using mirrors. But even with all that, you just can't control other people out there. It's a concern, it's something I think about a lot, and it's a risk I take doing something I love. I'm glad I have the support of my partner to be able to get out there and do that.

Dunne: Speaking of support, do you have a support vehicle, or other folks who will meet you along the course and ride with you to provide whatever relief you might need? Not from the bike, but just food and those sorts of things.

Faris: The way I'm doing this is technically what they call self-supported. Unsupported would mean not talking to anyone along the way, not even accepting water from a stranger on the side of the road who happened to know I was coming. What I'm really trying to do, and again I'm taking a page from my favorite ultra-endurance cyclist, Lael Wilcox: She set a record riding around the world just two years ago, and I was able to participate with her. She shared her location via GPS and invited anyone along the way to come out and ride with her a little, keep her company, share their stories. What I'm hoping to do is involve the community in this as much as possible. Let people know that when I'm out there, they're welcome to come see me, welcome to come ride for a bit. I want to see as many people on bikes as I can along the way. Friends have already reached out saying they'll be in California at certain times and want to come out and wave a sign or maybe pedal for a bit. It's really awesome to see how many people I can get involved in something that's normally a pretty solo activity.

Dunne: Is there a section of this journey you're most looking forward to? And then, conversely, is there a stretch you're really dreading, that you think is going to be the hardest?

Faris: I've been up and down the Interstate 5 corridor from Bellingham to Eugene, and up and down U.S. 101. Just in March, I set the record for the fastest unsupported ride of the Oregon coast, 35 hours and 32 minutes. Those are super familiar roads to me, and that's where I feel like I'm going to make a lot of time on the front end. California is a complete unknown. The shoulders differ quite a bit out there. The traffic patterns differ quite a bit from what I'm used to, and it's a long stretch of 800 miles along the California coast. I'm really looking forward to the Big Sur area. I know that the highway was just recently reconstructed there after being closed for a few years, so I'm excited to see that with fresh eyes. I am a little concerned about navigating south of Malibu and through Los Angeles and Orange County. I've heard that can be tricky, especially at busy times of the day.

Dunne: My wife's from that area, so, yes, absolutely. A couple more questions. I always love asking ultra-endurance athletes this: How many calories do you consume on a daily basis? How much do you eat and drink while you're out there?

Faris: While I'm out doing the big rides, I'm trying to put down about 400 calories an hour if I can. That comes in the form of 60 to 70 grams of carbohydrates, and it can be a real challenge for my digestive system to process all of that and convert it back into energy. I'm still going to finish in a huge deficit every day, between resting metabolism and active output. It's a lot more than I can eat, so I try to put down about a bottle of water just as often, roughly every hour, even more so in the summer when I'm trying to stay as hydrated as possible. Getting started in the morning can be a real challenge. I often find myself drinking milk or something that's a little easier to get down without having to chew. A lot of it ends up being whatever I can find on the side of the road: gas station food, fast food, just the quickest calories the quickest way.

Dunne: Tanner, I'm a runner, so I guess the only analogous thing I have is my shoes. But I'm wondering: As a biker who's going to be spending so much time on that bike, is it more than just a piece of equipment to you?

Faris: All my bikes have names, Michael. I spend so much time with them, they all have their own personality. This bike is actually named Misha, after my best friend from high school, who was super fast. So I love to go quick on this one. I'm really fortunate to have the support of Rolf Prima. They build boutique wheels here in town, and I was able to partner with them as a grassroots ambassador to get an awesome set of their top-end alloy wheels built. I'm really excited to get those mounted and see how they feel. The bike is definitely a partner for me, more than just a bike.

Dunne: Tanner, my last question for you: I know you talked about the message for your kids, but I'm also wondering about being an endurance athlete, living with discomfort and pushing yourself. Is there a message you have for people listening right now?

Faris: You can do anything for one minute. I've found that to be true throughout my life, and again, as I've reached what feels like the limits of my discomfort, there's always a little bit more to give. And in a sport that feels so solo and isolating, where I'm putting in so many miles by myself, I know that it's only possible with the support of the community: people who have donated, who have been around me this whole way. I am just indebted to them, and I want to pass that on to my students as well. They're never alone when they're working. They have a community of classmates, supportive adults in their life, people who want to see them be successful. They always have a little bit more to give, and they always have people around them who want to help them out.

Dunne: He's Tanner Faris, a middle school math teacher at Kelly Middle School, attempting to break the record on his bike from Canada to Mexico. Tanner, best of luck to you. Be safe. This is really exciting, and I wish you all the best.

Faris: Thanks, Michael. I really appreciate talking to you.

Dunne: Macy Moore of our station joins us now to talk about a new bike program aimed at helping people get back on their feet. Macy Moore is a reporter with us here at KLCC. Thanks so much for coming in and talking.

Macy Moore: For sure. Thank you for having me.

Dunne: I really enjoyed your story about this program called Pedal Forward. What is it and what does it do?

Moore: Pedal Forward is a program at Shift Community Cycles in Eugene, which is a bike shop and repair space where you can get a used bike. They do a bunch of community outreach, and they built this program in collaboration with Community Supported Shelters, looking at some of the different shelters in Eugene. They selected eight candidates living in shelters who they thought would be a good fit to learn how to be bike mechanics. Those candidates worked with Shift for 12 weeks to learn the trade. They're also going to go out and work in the field with Shift Community Cycles in the summer, when Shift does repair pop-ups at outdoor events in Eugene, like the Pride festival or the farmers market, fixing bikes for free. The candidates who are living in shelter will do that work and get paid by Shift. That's really cool.

Dunne: That's really cool. In your story, you talked to some of the folks who were learning these skills. What were some of the things they told you?

Moore: My favorite quote in the story was from Delanya Clarkson. She was just a blast to talk to. She talked about how learning to do something like this is really empowering, not just because she rides bikes and loves bikes and it's nice to know how to fix your own, but just the process of learning something new, having people around you support your learning, is really empowering. It reminds you that it doesn't matter where you are in life. You can always go learn something new, gain a new skill, and do something that could benefit you.

Dunne: And I think you also talked to the person who started it, and it was kind of a happy accident. Talk about how they came up with the idea.

Moore: Kendsie Channing is the executive director at Shift Community Cycles, and she kind of just had an interesting idea of training people who maybe aren't getting a lot of work opportunities elsewhere to become bike mechanics. She's really wanted Shift to be invested in the Eugene community, so she's been going to a lot of other community spaces: shelters, community supportive housing, checking out what they're doing there. She just brought it up, and it turned out Community Supported Shelters has a workforce development program already, but nothing in the mechanical sphere. It's mostly work at the shelters: maintenance, cooking, cleaning, other marketable skills. A mechanic skill wasn't something they could provide. So the collaboration with Shift worked really well.

Dunne: And I guess some of the funding: Talk about where that came from, because it was somewhat of an unusual source.

Moore: The Chamber of Commerce helped fund the program. They really liked the idea of creating this collaboration between different members of the community. I think the Chamber saw a lot of value in creating a kind of safe space for people who are living in shelters and dealing with being unhoused in Eugene, a place for them to go and learn these workforce skills.

Dunne: Certainly in a community like Eugene, biking isn't just a fun thing to do for many people. It is the only mode of transportation. So this kind of hooks into both the ethos of Eugene and provides some really critical skills, doesn't it?

Moore: Yeah, that was what everyone in the program talked about: I get around primarily on bikes. So even if this isn't a skill that's going to get me a job necessarily, it's still helpful to know. It will benefit my day-to-day life. Of course, the goal of a workforce development program is to get you into the workforce, but Kendsie Channing said she really likes seeing how empowered people are just to fix their own means of transport, and that that will take them just as far as any workforce program.

Dunne: I don't mean to sound cheesy, but this is so much more than just learning how to fix a bike, isn't it?

Moore: Yeah, it was a really kind, supportive environment. You could tell all of the people working there have really gotten close with the participants, and the participants get to become friends with each other through the program. It was a really cool community. Definitely very inspiring.

Dunne: It was a great story. Macy Moore, reporter for us here at KLCC. Macy, thanks so much for coming in and chatting.

Moore: For sure. Thank you.

Dunne: That's the show for today. All episodes of Oregon On The Record are available as a podcast at KLCC.org. Tomorrow on the show, you'll hear about a local organization that advocates for people with disabilities trying to get into and stay in stable housing. I'm Michael Dunne, host of Oregon On The Record. Thanks for listening.