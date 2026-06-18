Wounded Warrior Project with new treatments for PTSD

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Michael Dunne: I'm Michael Dunne. If public acceptance of mental health challenges and corresponding treatment is finally reaching a level close to universal, the same cannot be said for members of the military. Hiding mental health impacts, especially something as devastating as PTSD, is still pretty standard. However, there are major efforts to thwart this problem. Today on the show, you'll hear about ways to bring this problem out in the open and new therapies that are helping soldiers get their lives back. You'll hear from the Wounded Warrior Project and learn about new treatments that are decades in the making. Then we'll finish out the show with two local stories: one about how a local business is suffering by proximity to the Coffin Butte landfill, and another update on the Oregon Ready Project. John Eaton is the Wounded Warrior Project's Vice President of Complex Care. John, thanks so much for joining us.

John Eaton: Michael, thanks for having me.

Dunne: Why don't you remind folks, I know a lot of people know, but just remind folks: What is Wounded Warrior Project? What does it do?

Eaton: Wounded Warrior Project got its start in 2003 as a grassroots initiative where a group of local citizens were packing backpacks with care and comfort items and delivering them to the bedside of the nation's first returning wounded and injured service members from Iraq and Afghanistan. While the backpack was important, it was much more than the backpack. It was really a promise, a promise that we made that day to always be there, no matter what. Fast forward more than 20 years later, we're still keeping that promise each day to over 270,000 registered alumni, both service members and veterans. We do that through a wide range of over 18 different programs and services that are all free of cost to those who've served.

Dunne: OK, and then maybe you can help us define and explain what PTSD is and what it does to veterans who suffer with it.

Eaton: From an incidence perspective, each year we speak with our warriors, and what we're hearing is that four out of five warriors are living with symptoms of PTSD every day. Fifty percent of our warriors are living with two or more mental health conditions. These are things that are impacting their daily lives: their inability to connect with their family, their inability to find peace and purpose. Our programs are really addressing this need, and we see that need as urgent and timely when we look at the data today.

Dunne: OK, maybe even talk about how PTSD used to be treated. I wonder if there's a concern around the fact that in our ethos, the attitude might be "just get over it" versus what we're doing now. Maybe talk about how far we've come.

Eaton: That's a great point. When you look at traditional treatment for PTSD, we hear a lot from our warriors that care can be inaccessible. Traditional care really falls in one of two buckets. One is weekly talk therapy, with the full dose of care being up to a year of weekly sessions. At the other end of the spectrum, we have residential programs where warriors are living on site and having intensive treatment for anywhere up to three months. What the data shows is that on average, less than 60% of warriors ever complete the full dose of those programs. Further, if warriors are experiencing more than one mental health condition, they wouldn't be eligible for those programs. This is really what inspired the Wounded Warrior Project to launch, just over 10 years ago, a first-of-its-kind partnership with four academic medical centers called Warrior Care Network. The goal was to transform the way PTSD is cared for. Through those programs, we have now served over 8,000 warriors with accelerated brain health programming: a year's worth of therapy compressed into just two weeks.

Dunne: Wow. Give us an example of what that might look like.

Eaton: Warriors can call Wounded Warrior Project and speak directly with our triage team. Through that conversation, we'll learn more about their unique needs and how they're looking to approach their mental health journey. Based on what their needs are, we'll connect them with the most appropriate Warrior Care Network site. They'll have that care in person with a cohort of up to 18 other veterans in groups specific to what the needs are: whether warriors are living with PTSD, substance use, military sexual trauma, or traumatic brain injury. These are all subspecialties where care is innovated and tailored based on the warrior's needs.

Dunne: Are there some really cutting-edge new therapies that you'd like to talk about? I've heard things as seemingly simple as talking to someone, but I've also heard about other types of medicines and therapies that might be groundbreaking. Talk about some of those.

Eaton: I think we're on the precipice of something significant. It's been over 20 years since we've seen a new treatment approved for post-traumatic stress, and we're seeing now several that will transform the way care is delivered over the next two years. The Wounded Warrior Project is looking at this under a model of precision mental health care: tailoring that care uniquely to the warrior, based on their demographics and symptomology, and honing in precisely on what care will be most effective. Today, our accelerated programming is producing a positive effect of treatment 75% of the time. Through our approach with advanced therapies and innovation, we're going to close the gap on that remaining 25%. Advanced treatments like stellate ganglion blocks and RTMS are areas where Wounded Warrior Project is investing in research to better understand how we can use those tools to ultimately cure PTSD. That is our 30-year goal, and we believe it's within reach. Among the most promising therapies is what we're starting to see around psychedelic-assisted treatment.

Dunne: That would be like psychedelics, like magic mushrooms or those sorts of things?

Eaton: Today we're funding research with our partners around MDMA as well as psilocybin, and importantly, looking at how those medications can help increase the effectiveness of our evidence-based programming.

Dunne: Talk about, both for the warriors themselves and for society in general, removing the stigma of needing mental health care.

Eaton: When you talk about barriers to care, we often think about financial or access and capacity issues. But stigma continues to be one of the largest barriers to care. From a civilian perspective across the United States, there's a difference of up to 13 years between when an individual has their first mental health symptom and when they have their first clinical intervention, on average. When you think about stigma, warriors will sometimes say, "My wounds aren't physical, so they're not as important." We really put an emphasis on prioritizing the invisible wounds of war, and on creating conversations, opening communities, and making connections so warriors feel in a position to have those needs supported.

Dunne: I've never served, but I could imagine that, especially as someone enters the service, there has to be a lot of conversation around the difficulties and the toughness needed to be a soldier. Is there a way in which, as part of training, and perhaps it's already happening, those conversations can happen there as well? About the fact that you're about to enter something very difficult, it may tax you mentally, and help is available?

Eaton: That's a really great point. When you think about the benefits of resiliency and the impact of military service, we've had not just clinical programs but a wide range of programs within WWP that really address mental wellness. One I'd share is how we're serving an active-duty population. We have a program called Project Odyssey. It's a nine-week program that kicks off with a one-week experiential learning symposium where warriors are put out of their comfort zone and into their stretch zone. They're growing both in resilience and psychological wellness. What's been really rewarding to see is a partnership with the Army and Army chaplains. We're serving active-duty service members alongside Army chaplains in this program, and then they go back to their units with new connections and new resources. We're seeing positive results, both pre- and post-service.

Dunne: OK, what are you most optimistic about with regard to what you're doing at Wounded Warrior Project? Some of the things we talked about: removing stigma, these new treatments.

Eaton: I am most optimistic and enthusiastic about the promise around precision mental health care. When you think about the impact of precision medicine on something like cancer care over the last 20 to 30 years, what could have been a terminal illness has now been managed like a chronic disease, down to the genetic level, with early identification, prevention and intervention. We see the same being true for mental health. Our approach with Warrior Care Network and this precision mental health model is really helping to move the needle. What we're seeing is that warriors don't have to suffer in silence. They're able to be connected with personalized care, and we're seeing it change lives.

Dunne: OK, John, my last question: If somebody listening right now is suffering from PTSD themselves, or knows someone who is, what can they do right now to seek help?

Eaton: All of our programs, at the end of the day, are about connection. We know that connection saves lives, and connection can be healing. So I would encourage anyone, whether you're a veteran, an active-duty service member, or you know someone who's serving, to reach out to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org to learn more, to register, and to be connected with our life-saving, life-changing programs. You may not need them now, but we want you to know we're here for you. And there might be a way for you to serve others, so I'd really recommend folks reach out and see how they can be a part of our mission.

Dunne: He's John Eaton, Wounded Warrior Project's Vice President of Complex Care. John, really appreciate the conversation. Thanks so much.

Eaton: Thanks, Michael.

Dunne: Now let's check in with members of our team about important stories they're covering. We first chat with Macy Moore about impacts from Coffin Butte. KLCC's Macy Moore, always good to talk with you. Thanks so much for coming down and chatting.

Macy Moore: Yeah, of course.

Dunne: I enjoyed your story. It's a difficult story because it's wrapped up in something we've been covering for a long time: Coffin Butte. But tell our audience about Bit by Bit Adaptive Riding. What is it?

Moore: Bit by Bit is essentially a therapy horse ranch. They work with people with disabilities, foster kids, or adults going through difficult circumstances, and have them come out to their little ranch just north of Corvallis. You can come hang out, and they have specially trained therapy horses that you can ride and work with. It's been a nonprofit for about a decade, I believe, in Corvallis.

Dunne: OK, so you went out there and you weren't necessarily covering what they do. You were covering what's happening to them. Talk about what is happening to them, being so close to the Coffin Butte landfill.

Moore: I went out to Bit by Bit and was taken around the property. Coffin Butte has been a topic we've been covering a lot because of the expansion plans. Those are technically not moving forward; there's a repeal and a process going on with Coffin Butte. But this story was interesting because it's a different problem. Bit by Bit isn't struggling with the idea of Coffin Butte expanding. The ranch is next to Coffin Butte on two of its four sides. They're struggling with management: trash flying over the barrier tree line that's between the landfill and the other properties in the area. Republic Services will sometimes do blasting work, and that'll frighten the horses, without any advance notice to Bit by Bit. There's just been some difficult communication, they say. And when they report it, saying they have trash flying over the barrier and they can't have that, the problem persists. Horses can die if they eat trash. So they can't let their animals graze normally. They've just had a really hard time getting Coffin Butte to improve the situation. At least, that's how they see it.

Dunne: When you talked to them, has this been a building problem, or has it always been this way?

Moore: It's been a recent management problem. They said the last five years have been very difficult, living next to Coffin Butte. But the nonprofit has been there for 10 years, and before that, they said the management was not a problem. They were very communicative. They were very good about coming out if someone reported trash. Now they'll have workers from Republic Services come out when they file reports, but nothing changes.

Dunne: Talk about this, just so people have a level set on Coffin Butte. In your reporting, you talked about trash, but air quality has been a big issue there too.

Moore: Coffin Butte has had a significant air quality problem. They just received a fine from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. It was the biggest fine in the department's history, over $3 million, mostly for air quality violations.

Dunne: And I know we've been reporting on it, and the county isn't moving forward with the expansion. But it still remains there, right? It's not going anywhere?

Moore: Not going anywhere, at least not in the immediate future. There have been talks about eventually getting rid of the landfill, but that's obviously a huge undertaking. The landfill has been there for a really long time. Many people who live in the Dary Village area, right outside of Corvallis, complain a lot about Coffin Butte: the smell, the trash. There have been other businesses in the area that feel like they've been affected as well.

Dunne: That local business, Bit by Bit: What are they having to do? Can they operate? Do they have to keep their horses in the barn? How are they living with this?

Moore: They haven't operated on their ranch property since October 2025. They've had to move the horses to a secondary location where they can live away from the landfill and the poor air quality, and be able to go out and graze and do normal horse things. They also have cows and goats on the property that have had to stay because they can't find somewhere else to put them right now.

Dunne: OK. What has Republic said about all this? Have we gotten any statements from them?

Moore: They have said that they do their best to manage trash and listen to air quality complaints, and that they are always willing to listen to people around them, hear what they're saying, and come out and check if there's trash. But that's pretty much the most I got from Republic Services. They are also currently contesting the fine.

Dunne: Is there any recourse for Bit by Bit? They know the landfill is not going to go anywhere. What do they ultimately want to have happen?

Moore: They really want their property to get bought out so they can move. They want Republic Services to buy them out, because it's very hard to sell property close to Coffin Butte right now because of the landfill management issues. That's the dream scenario, but they have reached out to Republic Services about that, named their price, and Republic Services just said no.

Dunne: What's the vibe about Coffin Butte in Corvallis?

Moore: Definitely, over the last couple of years, people have been very frustrated with Coffin Butte and did not want it to expand. But the thing that was interesting about this story, and what really piqued my interest, was that a lot of people think that because the commissioners said Coffin Butte is not going to expand anymore, the problems with it are over. A lot of people in Corvallis are not as focused on Coffin Butte as they once were because of that expansion decision earlier this year. But this problem won't be fixed by the halt on expansion. There needs to be a management change.

Dunne: Interesting stuff. Macy Moore, reporter for KLCC. Macy, thanks so much for coming in and chatting.

Moore: Yeah, thank you.

Dunne: Now, as part of our regular check-in on the Oregon Ready series, we talk with Love Cross, KLCC Morning Edition host and expert in emergency preparedness. Love, it's great to see you.

Love Cross: I am slowly getting there, Michael. Thanks for having me.

Dunne: And what isn't slow is heat. We've all experienced this heat wave. Summer's basically here, and we're entering wildfire season. As you found out, it's not always just about what burns in the flames, right?

Cross: That's so right. More often, for many of us, it's actually smoke. Weeks of unhealthy air have really become a regular part of summer, and health officials say it's something we can't ignore anymore.

Dunne: And that's one of those things people talk about, how the climate and environment have changed. That's changed, right?

Cross: Absolutely, and pretty significantly. Public health experts say the number of bad air quality days has increased a lot over just the past 15 years. That's really taking a toll on people's lung health, especially for kids, seniors, and anyone with asthma or other respiratory issues.

Dunne: We always hear about how it impacts vulnerable populations. So, OK, what do people do on a day-to-day basis to combat this?

Cross: Well, a big one is just getting in the habit of checking the air quality index, the AQI, like you check the weather. I often announce those levels during Morning Edition. There are a variety of places you can get that information, and I discuss those in my most recent piece.

Dunne: Yeah, and we're going to link to that. So people hear Love Cross telling them the AQI is high. If it is, what then?

Cross: Well, if those numbers are high, maybe skip that outdoor run or move activities inside. And if you do need to be outside, wearing an N95 mask can make a big difference. It can filter out about 95% of those particles.

Dunne: Yes, so many of us have those lying around from COVID. OK, so let's talk about the home. What can people do there about air quality?

Cross: When the skies are smoky, the goal is cleaner air indoors. Air purifiers help, of course. You can also make a DIY filter with a box fan and a HEPA filter, which is a little less expensive than those air purifiers. And honestly, it's worth doing ahead of time, because those supplies sell out fast once smoke hits.

Dunne: Yeah, and you tried that, right?

Cross: I did. Back after the Holiday Farm Fire, the filter turned black in just a couple of days. You can actually see a photo of that dirty filter as part of our Oregon Ready series at klcc.org. It just really drives home how much stuff is in the air and what your lungs would be dealing with otherwise.

Dunne: OK, and then obviously with fire comes ash. What happens when that starts falling and settling in?

Cross: It's definitely another concern, and it's not just messy: it can carry harmful particles. So, again, masks help. And when you clean it up, be gentle, using light sweeping, no leaf blowers, because you don't want to kick those particles back up into the air where you'll breathe them in.

Dunne: Yeah, great tip. And as you've been reporting, it all comes down to preparation, doesn't it?

Cross: It sure does. Having those masks on hand, knowing how to check the AQI, having an air purifier or the supplies to make one, maybe setting up a clean air room in your home. Tips on that are at our website as well. Those small steps can make a big difference.

Dunne: OK. And we're going to keep this series going, right?

Cross: That's right. Next week we'll be looking at ways to create defensible space for the outside of your home as part of broader disaster preparedness.

Dunne: Great. Love, thanks so much. And we're going to keep following along. As a reminder, you can find the full Oregon Ready series at klcc.org/oregonready. Thank you so much, Love.

Cross: Thank you, Michael.

Dunne: That's the show for today. All episodes of Oregon on the Record are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Monday on the show, the state climatologist will join us to talk about El Nino and what we might be expecting for our weather in the near- and medium-term future. I'm Michael Dunne, host of Oregon on the Record. Thanks for listening.