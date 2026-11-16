The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. While the midterm blue wave was a massive story throughout the nation, it was kind of business as usual here in Oregon. After all, we’ve seen Democratic majorities for a long time, but that wasn’t always the case. Today on the show, you’ll hear from two OPB documentary filmmakers about their latest project, which tells the story of an unassuming Oregonian who almost single-handedly turned the Beaver State from red to blue. Richard Neuberger may not be a household name in Oregon, but his impact was profound. In 1954, this journalist and University of Oregon graduate helped change the state from a Republican stronghold into a predictably Democratic voting bloc. The documentary, “Richard Neuberger: The Oregon Revolution of 1954,” is about how Oregon was once a Republican stronghold and how this single politician started shifting the balance in 1954. We’re lucky to have the film’s creator and senior producer, Jacob Pander, as well as co-producer and editor Eden McCall. Thank you both for coming on and talking with us.

Jacob Pander and Eden McCall: Thanks for having us. Appreciate it. Yeah, thanks, Michael.

Dunne: Eden, I’m going to start with you. Tell folks what Oregon politics were like before what you term the Oregon Revolution of 1954.

McCall: I think nowadays Oregon is perceived as a very blue state, but go back half a century and things looked very different. I’m sure we’ll delve into it a lot during this talk, but I think this film is really trying to uncover the history of a specific person who had a big impact on the shift toward what we perceive Oregon to be today. It’s also about considering how times can change and politics can flip. Even the terms Democrat and Republican had different connotations back then, and the parties supported different policies. So Oregon as we perceive it today was very different back then.

Dunne: OK, Jacob, why did you want to make this documentary?

Pander: Well, I didn’t. I really wasn’t fully aware of Richard Neuberger before reading Stephen Forrester’s incredible biography. I was given the book to read over the summer in anticipation of potentially doing this documentary, and I was just really captivated by Richard Neuberger: his story, the energy he had, the unique aspects of his character. He was a prolific writer who started at a very young age. He felt very compelled to enter public service. He was a young activist, and as a young man, he went to Germany to examine what was happening in the backlands of Germany during the rise of Hitler. He was such a fascinating character who did so much in such a short time that it felt like a really powerful story to tell. And because he was a fairly unsung hero, or an unsung figure, in Oregon’s politics, it was also a fascinating challenge to breathe life back into his story and find ways to tell it not just in an informational way, but in a really personal way.

Dunne: If you’re just joining us, we’re talking to two people who put together a brand-new documentary from OPB called “Richard Neuberger: The Oregon Revolution of 1954.” We’re talking to Jacob Pander, the film’s creator, and Eden McCall, a co-producer and editor. Eden, I’m going to ask you the same question. Why did you want to be attached to this project? And as you were delving into it, what was special about Richard Neuberger and the time in which he arose and became this change maker?

McCall: Yeah, I came into the project a little later, toward the beginning of the fall. I was born and grew up in Oregon, in Salem, so at the heart, you might say, of politics in the state. I attended the University of Oregon and studied journalism, so in a lot of ways my life has parallels to Richard Neuberger’s: he grew up in Portland, attended the University of Oregon and studied journalism. But I had never heard of Richard Neuberger. Half a century later, the name had never come up. I didn’t know who he was. So to me, it was a really fascinating self-reflection on how history, in such a short period of time, can in some ways be forgotten, or how someone can become, as Jacob was saying, an unsung hero or change maker. In the documentary, we interview six or seven people who have different perspectives on him. Is there a way we can bring this person back to the forefront and examine the politics of the present through the lens of history? I think that’s something the film really endeavors to do: open up this past. As Jacob was also saying, there isn’t a lot of video we could use. So the question is how we can creatively imagine archival materials, and some of that is diving into archives, photographs and newspaper clippings. Is there a way we can do that to really bring this person to life, along with his wife, Maurine Neuberger, who was also a very influential change maker? I think Jacob had really creative ideas with the typewriter and the reenactments that we’ll probably dive into more. The goal is to bring this history to life in a way that helps people who may not have known about him find parallels, or ways to think about politics and the world now, by examining this 1950s figure.

Dunne: Yeah, well, Jacob, I’m going to go to you. Talk about the process of making this documentary. As Eden put it so well, a historical documentary must be a challenge sometimes: finding voices from a fairly long time ago, and then finding the material you can add to a film to tell the story. Talk about how you found it, how you put it all together and the creative process in general.

Pander: Absolutely, yeah. I think one of the big challenges is that when you read a full biography of an individual, there’s just so much material there. The first big challenge, narratively, was choosing which aspects of Richard’s story to tell and how to pull them together, because we were limited to a fairly short time. The documentary is 25 minutes long, and his story could certainly be told in a full-length feature documentary. We decided to center it on the narrative of that pivotal 1954 election and make that the centerpiece, the stage, if you will, that allowed us to jump off into other aspects of what brought him to that point in history. As for the creative side, there was so much mood and tone tied to the 1950s. It was a very different aesthetic world. People smoked like chimneys. There was a very different energy. I knew we would be rooted visually in that era through the archival footage, so how could we lean into that so the whole piece felt cohesive? One of the choices was to film the interviews in a very desaturated way. I wouldn’t go as far as saying noir lighting, but it was a lighting style that really fit that era. Then it was about finding ways to express the story through his own words. The wonderful thing is that Neuberger was a prolific writer. He wrote multitudes of essays and articles, so there were many opportunities to tap into his own voice. These weren’t recorded, so we had to do voiceover to recreate them, but we were able to tell a lot of the story in his own words, and that was really wonderful. Another incredible aspect was Neuberger’s two nieces. Both he and Maurine were very close to them when the nieces were young. They’re both still with us, and they’re very vital, interesting women. Through their interviews, they offered incredible, very vivid insights into the life and world of both Richard and Maurine. They brought another layer of realism, texture, authenticity and detail to his story. All combined, it really started to come together. Then, in the postproduction phase, Eden brought in wonderful elements of motion design, along with maps of all the places where these events occurred. So it went through these layers of trying to make the story a very experiential watch that brings the viewer into that period of time.

Dunne: Eden, how important was his being a journalist to the way he helped, in some ways, turn the tide of politics here in Oregon?

McCall: To me, the parallels between his career in journalism and journalism today really resonate on a fundamental level: that curiosity, that drive to pursue the truth and that sense of public service. I think that comes to the fore toward the beginning of the film, where the narrative follows him growing up in Portland and attending Lincoln High School. Like Jacob was saying, there are hours of history you could go into, but he wrote for the school newspaper, and he wrote for The Oregonian before he even attended the University of Oregon. He was a prolific writer, and I think a lot of that centered on his curiosity and his drive to learn, to explore, to understand the world and to share that with others. At the University of Oregon, he became an editor of the Daily Emerald, the school paper, within a year or two of arriving. He paired that with a drive for political change, seeking change through his voice in the paper. Back then, newspapers and radio were the main means of communication. Today, journalism as a field is undergoing remarkable changes in the mediums we have, whether it’s social media or film and documentaries and other new ways of telling stories. But fundamentally, I think it comes back to getting at larger themes through unique stories. As a journalist myself, I found it a really interesting experiment to read through his writings. He wrote hundreds of articles, and he was a correspondent for The New York Times, so the film includes excerpts from The New York Times, Harper’s Magazine and Reader’s Digest. The more you read his writing, the more you get a sense of who he was as a person. I hope one of the takeaways for some people who watch the film is a curiosity to understand more about who he was, and who other journalists or people in general are, by diving into their own stories. Luckily for us, he left so many writings that we could bring back to life. It’s actually Jacob reading his work, but you really get a sense of what he was thinking as a journalist and as a person. And to tie this back to the 1954 election, I think it became clear just how important that was, because as a journalist, he was really a communicator.

Pander: I would just add that he was such a prolific writer that, in a way, he was almost journaling his own life through his published works. He wrote lifestyle pieces, and that’s how he ultimately made his living: through journalism and writing articles for various publications. But he also wrote very personal pieces about his own thoughts and his own wrestling with issues. When he developed cancer, he even wrote about that. That was one really fascinating aspect: having this incredible record that was almost like a public journal throughout his life. I wonder whether, if he were around today, he would have been a prolific blogger. I think current media would have been a perfect space for him. Evidently, he kept a typewriter right by his bed, and every night he would start an article, a letter or some other piece so that he had something to finish writing in the morning. That’s how intensely obsessed with writing he was. He couldn’t go a day without writing. I think that gave him a command of language and persuasion, and that’s another aspect of it. He wasn’t necessarily writing as an objective journalist. He was almost an opinionated journalist. He really leaned into issues he believed in and advocated for them. I think that aspect of his journalistic voice translated to his work as a politician: being able to strongly articulate the issues he was concerned about, which weren’t being discussed in that kind of depth by the Republicans or the Democrats. Some of the Democrats at that point were considered corrupt, and some were considered in the pocket of the system and didn’t want to ruffle its feathers, since they were probably benefiting from it at the time. So this guy was a young upstart who said, “This is all wrong. The whole system is wrong, and we want to get some new, young voices in here to articulate the issues to the people.” And that’s exactly what he and his cohort of other young progressive Democrats did at the time.

Dunne: Eden, I’m going to give the last question to you, because what Jacob just said certainly echoes what happened last week in the midterms: this idea of anti-corruption and getting younger, more charismatic leaders in office. As you were putting this together, did you look at it and think, “Wow, these are echoes from history of what we’re seeing right now in our country”?

McCall: Yeah, when we began editing this film a month or two ago, you could see all these different strains of thought from this time period coming together and interweaving with our present moment, and I think it really resonates with what happened in the election this past week. Like Jacob was saying, a lot of the themes and messages are about standing up and giving voice to issues that may not have been heard the same way, standing up to a system that has been entrenched in a different lane for many years, and showing that there is the possibility for change. To me, the story of Richard Neuberger is that political landscapes aren’t fixed or decided. Even if something seems permanent, entrenched systems can change, and they can change seemingly overnight, like with the election of 1954. I think the really important long-term legacy of Richard Neuberger and Maurine Neuberger is that it marked the beginning of a two-party political state in Oregon where there was balance, with Republicans like Mark Hatfield and Tom McCall, and a pretty balanced system for the next several decades. We may not have remembered Richard Neuberger until this effort to bring his story back to the fore, but the legacy is there. I think it’s a pivotal time to remember what creates these legacies, and which moments can send pivotal ripples that are felt for the next generation, even if a generation from now we may not know exactly where they came from. It’s also about the idea of agency: that one person with a gung-ho pursuit of making change and making the world a better place can have that impact. His legacy was also influenced by so many other people, but I think it really is a story of our times. Like Jacob was saying, if he were a blogger today, there is the opportunity to really make change and to be inspired not to sit back. The last note for me was when he wrote about his experience with cancer. He wrote about different epiphanies he had, and that was published in Harper’s Magazine. One of them was that the experience opened his eyes to the importance of the people in his life and to other parts of his life. We saw different sides of him through his writing and his public image, but he wrote about his cat, Muffet. He wrote about his wife, his family and his nieces. He also wrote about how people he didn’t expect to reach out did reach out to him, and people he thought would reach out didn’t. So it was really an evaluation that, at the end of the day, politics, partisanship and everything else are set aside, and what matters is who is around you, and having an impact and a legacy that’s separate from blue and red, or Democrat and Republican: just people to people.

Dunne: Well, this OPB documentary, “Richard Neuberger: The Oregon Revolution of 1954,” is out now. We’ve been talking with the film’s creator, Jacob Pander, and co-producer Eden McCall. I’m really excited about it. Thank you both so much for coming on and talking about it.

Pander and McCall: Thank you, Michael. Appreciate it very much, Michael.