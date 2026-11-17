The following transcript was generated using automated transcription software for the accessibility and convenience of our audience. While we strive for accuracy, the automated process may introduce errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. This transcript is intended as a helpful companion to the original audio and should not be considered a verbatim record. For the most accurate representation, please refer to the audio recording.

Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. There are a lot of places in our state where you can go and listen to live music, be it jazz, rock, country, R&B or any other category. There are so many options to choose from, but according to one statewide advocacy organization, there could be, and should be, a lot more. Today on the show, you’ll hear from Music Oregon, a group that wants to remove barriers for performers, clubs and their music-loving audiences. Issues such as pay equity for performers, networking opportunities and getting venues to be more collaborative with musicians are among the organization’s top priorities. Then, at the end of the show, an update on a local nursing home that was the site of a runaway patient who later died. Tim Wilson is board president of Music Oregon, and Steve Mosher is a local jazz player in Eugene and the co-founder of the Eugene Jazz Jam. Gentlemen, thanks so much for coming on and talking with us.

Both: Thanks for having us, Michael.

Dunne: Tim, I’m going to start with you. Tell the audience: What is Music Oregon?

Tim Wilson: Well, Music Oregon is a relatively new service and advocacy organization that hopes to connect music communities across Oregon and support the work of musicians and music professionals around the state.

Dunne: OK. Tell us about this statewide listening tour first. Why did you want to do it, and how did you conduct it?

Wilson: Certainly. The backstory takes a little bit of setup. Music Oregon was founded in 2022, but it was preceded by Music Portland. Music Portland was a 501(c)(6), a trade association focused on building a network of professional and independent musicians here in Portland. As a 501(c)(6), it could not receive grant funding from foundations or public sources, so it created Music Oregon as an affiliated 501(c)(3) to attract grant support. Originally, Music Oregon was mostly focused on supporting Music Portland, but it also undertook some statewide initiatives. Right around the time it was created, we were deep in the effects of the pandemic, so Music Oregon and Music Portland were very active in the advocacy around the Shuttered Venues Act, or Save Our Stages. We worked hard on that in Washington, D.C., and with other organizations in Oregon to provide relief to venues across the state. We were also active in Salem, advocating for changes to unemployment regulations so musicians could apply for unemployment during the pandemic. The third thing we did on a statewide level: In 2022, we went to the state Legislature for a line-item appropriation to do the first economic impact study of music in Oregon, and we worked with Music Portland on that. So we did do some statewide work, but the name Music Oregon was something of a misnomer. We were more focused on Portland than on the rest of the state. A couple of years ago, the boards of the two organizations started talking about merging, and that merger has taken effect. Music Portland was dissolved as a 501(c)(6) and became a program of Music Oregon.

Dunne: Well, Steve, I’m going to jump to you real quick. Give us the local perspective on the vibrancy of the music scene in Eugene. Maybe talk about some of the pluses and some of the minuses.

Steve Mosher: Well, let me say first that I greatly appreciate all the efforts of Tim and his cohorts at Music Oregon. I got interested in them when they were still Music Portland, and I actually snuck into a couple of their public sessions in Portland, checked it out and kept tabs on it. In expanding to all of Oregon, they are looking for connections that will really broaden the scope of serving the needs of musicians, and all musicians ought to greatly appreciate that and take heart. As for Eugene, it actually has a fairly vibrant music scene overall. It’s less so in the jazz realm, but that is not what Music Oregon is all about. They’re about all musicians. The scene is a little fragmented. There is no real infrastructure. It’s just a regular town with a bunch of venues, musicians and groups all vying for places within those venues. That makes for a scattered, kind of disconnected situation, where there aren’t a lot of interconnections between musicians themselves, other than between each local group and their closest friends. I think this is not unlike any normal community.

Dunne: Tim, why don’t we do this? Give us some of the highlights of what your listening tour found.

Wilson: Well, Steve just set the table for me with that need. One of our top findings was that music professionals around the state, including musicians, studio people and production folks, are really hungry for connection. They want to find out not only what’s going on in their own community and what their peers are doing, but what’s happening within the region or across the state. Folks in Eugene may want to know what’s happening in Eastern Oregon or Southern Oregon. That need for connection and relationship is really, really important, and we saw it in place after place. In the nine sessions we did, it came up over and over again. So that is one of the top findings: that need for relationship and connection.

There’s also a need, on many levels, for basic training in the music business: how to set up an LLC, dealing with contracts, dealing with performance rights organizations. So there’s a need for training across the state to help musicians and music workers build and sustain their careers.

We also saw an opportunity that has gone overlooked: building relationships with tourism agencies and economic development organizations at the local and regional level. We actually had pretty good turnout. Folks from chambers and from local tourism agencies came, because many tourism agencies list events for visitors, like what to do in Eugene. By building relationships, putting folks in contact with one another and sharing information, we can strengthen the work of musicians and also build more opportunities for tourism, which makes for happy visitors to Eugene or to any area of the state.

The last thing I’ll mention is a topic that came up in Eugene and in many other places: the dampening effect the PROs, the performance rights organizations, are having on local scenes. Michael, most folks in your audience probably aren’t aware of what the PROs are. Performance rights organizations are the entities that ensure an artist receives payment when their work is performed or played on the radio or on a streaming platform. You may remember back when we had LPs, and we have them again, that somewhere in the fine print of the liner notes it would say ASCAP or BMI. There are now four PROs, and musicians affiliate with one of those four. Those organizations ensure they are paid for performances of their music.

So where is the dampening effect happening? In some cases, musicians don’t necessarily know how to maximize their return from a PRO, so there needs to be education around that. But the biggest dampening effect comes on the venue side. Take a small venue in Eugene, for example. Maybe it’s a restaurant that does jazz music on the weekends, or a jazz event once a month. It’s not a dedicated music venue, and those venues are a huge part of any local music scene across the state. They are required to pay annual licensing fees. If they have live music, they pay a blanket fee on the chance that an artist is going to play music affiliated with that organization. A license fee for even a small venue can be $600 to $800 for each PRO. So you’ll pay $600 to ASCAP, $600 to BMI, $600 to SESAC and so on. That adds to their overhead. It can be as much as $2,400 per year before they’ve done anything, and for many small venues that amount of overhead is just onerous. So often they’ll just stop doing music, or they’ll refuse and try to fly under the radar. Then they’re not paying in, so the artists aren’t getting the benefit of those payments. I hate to use the word, but it’s a broken system. As well intended as it is, because we all want to make sure artists are paid for their music, and we really believe in that, it becomes a problem when the purpose of the organization actually works against the interests of the venue, the musician and the rights holder.

Dunne: I see. Steve, I’m going to go to you. Maybe run with what Tim just talked about. How do you see that impact here in Eugene, with venues maybe having to de-emphasize music because of the costs they have to bear?

Mosher: Well, there are several factors that may be causing a de-emphasis on live music, and one of those is definitely payments to BMI. It’s actually working against the recording artists to a degree, because, unintentionally, if paying becomes onerous for small venues and they don’t have music, then no payments end up going to those recording artists. I’m not certain there’s a solution to that. I’m just pointing out an oddity of the situation. In Eugene, as Tim pointed out, there are a whole lot of venues that are not dedicated to live music. They look to live music as one of the elements that may draw more customers, along with other draws like karaoke.

I will also say, relative to the financial aspect, that most musicians these days are not professional in the sense of being paid enough to make a living, so playing in public, as well as in private, is something of a hobby among musicians. Just one point: As a player, as a side person, in 1976 I would earn $50 for a four-hour gig. That’s $12.50 an hour. That same wage in today’s dollars, if I had not received a raise in the last 50 years, would be more than $40 an hour. So you can see the problem musicians have in maintaining a professional attitude toward earning a living when it becomes a hobby. They don’t really seek out the training to become professional, because the professional aspect probably isn’t really there for them. However, by not doing so, they are less attractive to venues for employment. The relationship between musicians and venues is really sketchy. Venues often try to avoid responding to musicians who are looking for work as much as possible, because they’re overwhelmed.

Dunne: Tim, as we’re getting up against the time, I want to ask a last question. What’s your hope for the results you found, and how will you use them to try to provide an overall better experience for local musicians throughout the state of Oregon?

Wilson: We’d like to be able to draw in and support musicians wherever they are. We see a benefit to laying the groundwork and making these connections. It’s good for musicians in their own communities, and it’s good for the venues that support those musicians. As we build relationships across the state, we begin to lay the groundwork for touring and more opportunities to perform. Steve and his bands can perform regularly in Eugene, but what if they could do a weekend gig in Bend or down in Ashland? As we build these relationships, that creates more opportunities for the artists and the venues. We’ll use these findings as the basis for that planning process, to put in place programs and strategies that meet the needs of artists and address the challenges they are all struggling with.

For example, on the connection piece and the information piece, we are already building out a new platform: a directory and forum we can use to create regional chapters and regional organizations to support networking within a community or a region. That’s something we hope to launch in early 2027. It will allow folks to connect with one another and ask questions. Maybe somebody’s band member gets sick, and they’re looking for a new bass player. We’ll be able to create a place where musicians can connect locally and across the state through this platform, and I think that’ll be a really important step. The next thing we’re going to do is create regional meetups in communities like Eugene, Salem, Bend and the Gorge, so folks can get together on a regular basis and start doing the kind of relationship building they said they’d like to see.

Dunne: Well, I wish you the best of luck. We’re talking to Tim Wilson, board president of Music Oregon. We’re also talking to Steve Mosher, a local jazz player here in Eugene and co-founder of the Eugene Jazz Jam. Gentlemen, thank you so much for spending time with us today.

Both: Thank you, Michael.

Dunne: Now let’s take a few minutes with our reporter for an update on a local nursing home that saw a runaway patient and a death earlier this year. KLCC reporter Nathan Wilk, thanks so much for coming into the studio.

Nathan Wilk: Thanks for having me.

Dunne: It’s always great to talk to you. You brought us this story, and many will remember it: At South Hills Rehabilitation Center, a woman left the facility in the summertime and was found dead. The facility was fined and barred from accepting new clients. Pick up the story from there. What’s happening now?

Wilk: Right. There are two different sets of regulatory actions. First, the state, through the Oregon Department of Human Services, barred the facility from accepting new patients while it trained its staff on dementia care and took other corrective action to make sure this didn’t happen again. So throughout the summer and fall, it wasn’t allowed to accept patients. But on Nov. 4, the state lifted the restriction after finding that a recurrence was unlikely and that the proper protections were in place. The other part is that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services stepped in and created a requirement for a temporary manager. That means someone chosen by regulators, from outside the facility, is now in place to help right the ship and correct the violations. As of Friday, at least, that requirement was still in place.

Dunne: OK, so they are accepting new patients now. You went out there and saw some of the infrastructure they’ve put in place. Talk a little bit about that.

Wilk: Well, I noticed one thing in particular. To start with the scene, being in that neighborhood is very interesting. It’s a very sleepy residential neighborhood. Over the summer, I had walked a path this woman may have taken to get to the point where police say they found her dead. There was at least one noticeable change: A wooden fence has been put up, covering what had previously been a street view of one of the facility’s entrances or exits.

Dunne: OK. Toward the end of the story, you note that this small rehabilitation center has captured the notice of one of our leading political voices, Sen. Ron Wyden. What has the senator said about this, and is it perhaps endemic of other issues?

Wilk: Wyden and three other Democrats penned a letter to the Trump administration about larger issues of accountability and corporate structure for these sorts of nursing homes. The letter walked through some of the different organizations involved in owning the land and operating the facility. It held this up as an example of how a lack of federal oversight and complicated management structures lead to a situation, in their estimation, where patient care is not emphasized, and attributed what happened here to that.

Dunne: OK. Well, I appreciate the update. Nathan Wilk, KLCC reporter, thanks again.

Wilk: Thank you, Michael.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. The stop-motion animated movie “Wildwood,” set in an animated Portland, is taking movie audiences by storm. Tomorrow on the show, we talk to one of the creative and technical minds behind this magical cinematic experience. I’m Michael Dunne, host of “Oregon on the Record.” Thanks for listening.