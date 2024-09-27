The KLCC Conundrum - State Abbreviations

This week our quiz features answers that can all be spelled using state abbreviations. For example: anthracite and lignite are types of COAL, which you can spell with the abbreviations for Colorado and Alabama. It's a spicy one! Listen along as George from Guadalupe, AZ is put to the test.
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.