© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KLCC Conundrum logo.
The KLCC Conundrum

The KLCC Conundrum - State Abbreviations

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:29 AM PDT
Cover art for The KLCC Conundrum - "State Abbreviations"

This week our quiz features answers that can all be spelled using state abbreviations. For example: anthracite and lignite are types of COAL, which you can spell with the abbreviations for Colorado and Alabama. It's a spicy one! Listen along as George from Guadalupe, AZ is put to the test.

The KLCC Conundrum
Forest Walker Davis
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.
See stories by Forest Walker Davis
Jason Brown
Jason Brown joined KLCC as Program Director on January 30, 2019. Most recently Brown was Operations Director at KRCU in Cape Girardeau MO, and host of the music show Left of the Dial.
See stories by Jason Brown
Latest Episodes