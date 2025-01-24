© 2025 KLCC

The KLCC Conundrum - What's in a name?

By Forest Walker Davis,
Jason Brown
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:45 AM PST

This week's quiz is especially puzzling. Every answer takes a person's name, and makes a word from their first initial plus their last name. For example, if one were to find Justin Trudeau’s predecessor to be more finely honed, they'd say: Stephen Harper is sharper, as "S. Harper" makes "sharper."

Got that? If not, don't worry; listen along with Dave from Bend and you'll pick it up in no time!

