The KLCC Conundrum - What's in a name?

This week's quiz is especially puzzling. Every answer takes a person's name, and makes a word from their first initial plus their last name. For example, if one were to find Justin Trudeau’s predecessor to be more finely honed, they'd say: Stephen Harper is sharper, as "S. Harper" makes "sharper."
Got that? If not, don't worry; listen along with Dave from Bend and you'll pick it up in no time!
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.