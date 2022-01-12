© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

State Rep. Cedric Hayden files for District 6 State Senate seat

KLCC | By Melorie Begay
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
E211392F-A9C0-4DE3-869C-BDA0532F9A26.jpeg
Dr. Cedric Hayden

Republican State Rep. Dr. Cedric Hayden from Fall Creek has filed to run for the newly reconfigured State Senate District 6. It covers parts of Lane and Linn counties. Hayden currently represents District 7.

The new District 6 covers some areas Hayden has already been representing, and adds new places like Junction City and Coburg. The new lines exclude Douglas County, an area which Hayden is currently representing.

Hayden, a dentist, serves as Vice Chair of both the House Healthcare Committee and Committee on COVID-19. With his experience, he said healthcare and the future of Oregon Medicaid are areas of interest.

“When you have an open district as in Senate District 6 you look for experience and you look for somebody that has been willing to put the time in for that,” he said.

As of Jan. 11, Hayden is the only candidate to have filed to run for state senate for District 6.

The deadline for candidates to file is March 8 and the primary election is May 17.

Copyright KLCC 2022

Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is a multimedia journalist for KLCC News.
