Proposed Oregon campaign finance limits could be upended by a drafting technicality

Proposals to create limits on political contributions in Oregon are in trouble, following a ruling by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Late last year, the state saw a flurry of new ideas for campaign finance limits – six in all, filed as proposed ballot measures. Now at least five of those might be dead.

Citing legal precedent, Fagan says three proposed measures filed by good government groups contain drafting errors that don’t meet constitutional requirements. Fagan has said she will reject the measures.

Two additional proposals backed by labor unions contain the same issue. And supporters of the sixth measure say they’re not sure if they’ll move forward.

The developments suggest Oregon might not impose campaign contribution limits this year. It is one of a handful of states to have no regulations on how much entities can donate to candidates and causes, a fact that has led political spending to explode.

Advocates are expected to challenge Fagan’s decision.

