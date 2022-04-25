© 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government

Corvallis School Board asks voters to renew levy

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT
Voters in the Corvallis School District will decide in May whether to renew a five-year special option levy.

Voters in the Corvallis School District will decide next month whether to renew an operating levy.

The special option levy is in addition to the standard property taxes that help fund public schools. The district says the tax pays for about 75 full-time teaching positions, which would potentially be eliminated if the measure fails. The levy is expected to raise around $46 million over the next five years.

“It doesn’t increase taxes," said Corvallis School Board chair Sarah Finger McDonald. "It just asks our community to keep investing in programs that the community has told us they value.”

Voters last renewed the levy in 2016. It passed with 78 percent of the vote. Most of the Corvallis School District is in Benton County, but a portion of the district is in Linn County.

One person filed a statement against the levy in the Benton County voters pamphlet. Scott Newsham, a former Corvallis School Board member, argued that student enrollment numbers do not justify the levy's renewal.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
