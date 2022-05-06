Hoyle continues to far outpace Democratic field in fundraising

In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Val Hoyle continues to lead Democrats in fundraising, according to newly released federal campaign finance data.

Hoyle has now passed the $800,000 mark in her bid to be the Democrats’ choice to replace Peter DeFazio, who’s retiring after this term.

She’s raised more money than the other seven Democrats on the primary ballot combined, with Andrew Kalloch and Doyle Canning being the only others to pass the $200,000 mark.

John Selker has raised nearly $200,000, though just over a quarter of that came from his personal funds. Kalloch has also invested around $22,000 of his own money into the race.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, the only other Democrat to have filed a fundraising report, has received $43,000 in donations so far this election cycle.

Hoyle has also benefited from more than a half-million dollars’ worth of independent expenditures made by super PACS, which can’t legally coordinate with the candidate’s campaign.

On the Republican side, Alek Skarlatos is just shy of $2 million in contributions this election cycle. Skarlatos is unopposed for his party’s nomination.