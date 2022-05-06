© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Hoyle continues to far outpace Democratic field in fundraising

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM PDT
City Club CD 4 Forum
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Seven of the eight Democrats running for Oregon's 4th Congressional District participated in a candidates' forum on April 15, 2022 at the Eugene City Club.

In the race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Val Hoyle continues to lead Democrats in fundraising, according to newly released federal campaign finance data.

Hoyle has now passed the $800,000 mark in her bid to be the Democrats’ choice to replace Peter DeFazio, who’s retiring after this term.

She’s raised more money than the other seven Democrats on the primary ballot combined, with Andrew Kalloch and Doyle Canning being the only others to pass the $200,000 mark.

John Selker has raised nearly $200,000, though just over a quarter of that came from his personal funds. Kalloch has also invested around $22,000 of his own money into the race.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, the only other Democrat to have filed a fundraising report, has received $43,000 in donations so far this election cycle.

Hoyle has also benefited from more than a half-million dollars’ worth of independent expenditures made by super PACS, which can’t legally coordinate with the candidate’s campaign.

On the Republican side, Alek Skarlatos is just shy of $2 million in contributions this election cycle. Skarlatos is unopposed for his party’s nomination.

2022 May Primary, 4th Congressional District, Val Hoyle, Doyle Canning, Andrew Kalloch, Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, John Selker, Peter DeFazio
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
