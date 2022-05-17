Lane County election turnout is trending high

Time’s nearly up to vote in today’s primary election. Lane County Clerk Elections Manager Cheryl Betschart says, as of 12:30 this afternoon, turnout looks good for the May ballot.

Betschart told KLCC, “We’ve received over 74,000 ballots in our office and if you compare that to the last "like" election, which is in the primary of 2018, we’re trending about 10,000 ballots higher received than we were at that same time four years ago.”

Betschart says there’s still time to vote, but to be sure to get to a Lane County ballot drop box before 8:00 tonight, and be sure to sign the outside of the identification envelope.

You can find election results at KLCC.org starting at 9:00 tonight. And tune in for more results and updates tomorrow on Morning Edition.