© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Skarlatos has post-primary fundraising edge over Hoyle

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM PDT
capitol_photo.jpg
Liam James Doyle/NPR
/
Alek Skarlotos, a Republican, and Val Hoyle, a Democrat, are vying to represent Oregon's 4th Congressional District.

Newly-released fundraising reports show that Republican Alek Skarlatos has raised more money than Democrat Val Hoyle since the May primary in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Skarlatos outraised Hoyle to the tune of about $100,000 in the fundraising period that ended on June 30. He brought in $470,000, the bulk of which was from individual contributors.

Hoyle, meanwhile, raised $374,000 over the same period. Roughly 43 percent of those contributions were from political action committees, with much of that coming from unions and other Democratic politicians.

Hoyle won the eight-way Democratic primary in May for the chance to replace long-time incumbent Peter DeFazio, who’s retiring after this term. Skarlatos had no opposition for the Republican nomination.

Despite the fundraising edge held by Skarlatos, Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 41,000 in the 4th District, which includes Eugene, Corvallis and Coos Bay.

This is Skarlatos' second Congressional bid. He won the Republican nomination in 2020 but lost in the general election to Skarlatos.

Hoyle was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Previously, she served in the Oregon House of Representatives.

Tags

Politics & Government Alek SkarlatosVal HoylePeter DeFazioOregon's 4th District2022 May Primary
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content