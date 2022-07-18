Skarlatos has post-primary fundraising edge over Hoyle

Newly-released fundraising reports show that Republican Alek Skarlatos has raised more money than Democrat Val Hoyle since the May primary in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District.

Skarlatos outraised Hoyle to the tune of about $100,000 in the fundraising period that ended on June 30. He brought in $470,000, the bulk of which was from individual contributors.

Hoyle, meanwhile, raised $374,000 over the same period. Roughly 43 percent of those contributions were from political action committees, with much of that coming from unions and other Democratic politicians.

Hoyle won the eight-way Democratic primary in May for the chance to replace long-time incumbent Peter DeFazio, who’s retiring after this term. Skarlatos had no opposition for the Republican nomination.

Despite the fundraising edge held by Skarlatos, Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 41,000 in the 4th District, which includes Eugene, Corvallis and Coos Bay.

This is Skarlatos' second Congressional bid. He won the Republican nomination in 2020 but lost in the general election to Skarlatos.

Hoyle was elected Oregon Labor Commissioner in 2018. Previously, she served in the Oregon House of Representatives.

