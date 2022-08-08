© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Senator Wyden: Inflation Reduction Act will help Oregonians

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM PDT
Wyden
Zoom
Senator Ron Wyden spoke to reporters Monday from his home in Portland

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden worked hard to craft major components of the Inflation Reduction Act that passed the Senate on Sunday.

He told reporters, “I’m very proud that the legislation is going to pack a one-two punch against the climate crisis and the destructive fallout on communities across the state. The bill includes my Clean Energy for America legislation and major investments in wildfire protection and drought relief for Oregonians.”

Wyden said the bill includes $20-billion dollars for ranchers and farmers to support climate-smart practices and another $9-billion dollars to fund wildfire protection and drought mitigation.

Wyden also touted the healthcare components of the bill, which will help seniors on Medicare save money on prescription drugs and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies on insurance premiums.

The House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill. They’ll vote on it after members return on Friday.

Politics & Government Oregon Senator Ron WydenInflation Reduction Act
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
