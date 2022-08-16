Alek Skarlatos kicks off 30-community tour in Eugene

Alek Skarlatos began his “On Duty with Alek” tour of Oregon’s 4th congressional district today at Eugene’s Elkhorn Brewery.

Skarlatos rode his motorcycle from his base in Roseburg, and showed up with helmet head and a Monster energy drink. He told KLCC he feels good about the race against democrat Val Hoyle: “We ran a great race against DeFazio. Unfortunately, he was a 36 year incumbent—always tough to beat, and not a great year for Republicans. Now we have an open seat in a slightly Democrat-leaning district but in a great year for Republicans, so we’re absolutely optimistic that we can get it done this year.”

Skarlatos is focused on economic issues like inflation and health care. He told the small crowd at the brewery there’s been one-party leadership in the state for 30 years and in the country for two, adding, “People just want someone to balance it out, especially here in Oregon. I mean, I will still represent the entire district if elected, but we need someone to speak up for the rural parts of the district, and I plan on being that.”

Skarlatos’ tour continues this week with stops in Corvallis, then down the coast from Lincoln City to North Bend.

