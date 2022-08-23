Plans for quieter Eugene railroads face permit delays

Plans for a Railroad Quiet Zone in Eugene have stalled amid permit disputes.

In Eugene, trains must signal when they approach a crossing, due to federal safety regulations. But that creates noise for nearby communities. A Railroad Quiet Zone in downtown and the Whiteaker would include alternative safety features, allowing for a 70% noise reduction.

The project is funded and ready for construction, but Eugene and Union Pacific Railroad are deadlocked over maintenance costs. Brian Richardson is the city’s Public Works Public Affairs Manager.

“Traditionally, it has always been the railroad that has maintained the signals.”

According to Richardson, Eugene is pursuing a legal resolution. He says the city has delayed the project for multiple years while seeking permits.

Robynn Tysver, a representative for Union Pacific, says the company is committed to working with the city to meet federal requirements.