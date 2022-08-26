© 2022 KLCC

New funding will support Oregon's Afghan refugees

Published August 26, 2022
A family from Afghanistan arrives at Portland International Airport in November 2021.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
A family from Afghanistan arrives at Portland International Airport in November 2021.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last year, about 800 refugees have fled to Oregon. More state funding is now available to help them resettle.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is offering 2.8 million dollars to organizations that connect refugees to housing, employment, legal support and other services.

The deadline to apply for funding is September 7. Jake Sunderland of the ODHS said to be eligible, applicants must be culturally responsive.

“They have the skills to understand and respect the culture, the religion and the language of individuals who are coming to Oregon from Afghanistan, and to be able to provide a welcoming and safe and familiar set of services.”

Jenny Bremner is an administrator with IRCO, a resettlement agency in Portland. She said there’s currently not enough services to meet Afghan’s needs for housing, health navigation and school enrollment.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
