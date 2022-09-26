© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Philomath school district levy up for renewal

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM PDT
Philomath athletics
Philomath School District
The Philomath School District said the levy up for renewal funds things like athletics and performing arts.

Voters in the Philomath School District will be asked to renew a five-year operating levy during the November election.

Since it’s a straight-up renewal, approving the levy would not result in a tax increase. The district said it’s expected to raise about $1.2 million a year.

Philomath School Board member Christopher McMorran said it funds things like performing arts, athletics, and other activities that are popular with students.

“If we don’t get that funding, we’re still required by the state to offer our core subjects, like reading, math, science," he said. "So those would stay, which means that those other topics, those things that have a lot of worth to our students would be the first things to go.”

Philomath voters initially approved the levy by a narrow margin in 2013. It passed by a much wider margin when it was last up for renewal in 2018. No one filed any statement against it in the voters pamphlet, and as of late September, no committees were actively raising funds either in support or opposition of the measure.

McMorran said the school board decided that asking for a dollar-for-dollar renewal was a better political strategy than using the levy's renewal as an opportunity to increase the rate.

"There are a lot of folks that maybe aren't doing the best financially right now, and we don't want to ask our community for a tax increase at a time like this," he said. "We really appreciate the support that the Philomath community and western Benton County have given to our district, and we don't want to ask for more than we feel we need at the moment."

Politics & Government PhilomathNovember 2022 election
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
