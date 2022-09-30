Merits of gun initiative debated at City Club of Eugene

An initiative on the November ballot that would make sweeping changes to Oregon gun laws was the subject of a debate at the City Club of Eugene Friday.

Measure 114 would, among other things, require potential gun owners to apply for a permit that would allow them to purchase a weapon. The application process would require them to demonstrate their ability to fire a weapon.

“If we cannot do common sense laws that keep the 2nd amendment in place for those who hunt or need a gun for protection or whatever reason, we are not acting responsibly,” said chief petitioner Mark Knutson.

But Paul Donheffner of the Oregon Hunters Association said the measure would create a cumbersome permit process that could prevent people with no criminal record from obtaining a weapon.

“There are always unintended consequences or problems that result from proposed laws that are not properly vetted or reviewed by the legislature in a public process," he said.

Measure 114 would also ban so-called large capacity ammunition magazines in Oregon.

