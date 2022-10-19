© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Commissioners continue assessing Lane Events Center changes

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 19, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT
Bozievich
screenshot
/
YouTube
Lane County Commissioner Jay Bozievich speaking at the 10/18 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has been looking into changes at the 50-acre Lane Events Center since December. This includes potentially building a multi-use outdoor facility, with the Eugene Emeralds as an anchor tenant.

On Tuesday, county staff reviewed the project and took questions. Commissioner Jay Bozievich asked, “How successful are projects of this size? Outdoor facilities that are built to this long-season, single A standard in similar sized communities. And if there’s some history of that, it would make me feel a little bit more comfortable.”

On November 1, staff will present another update. If Commissioners decide to move forward, they could award a contract for the design phase on November 8.

In late September, the Commissioners voted to increase the lodging and car rental tax by two percent. The new funds can be used to help pay for the outdoor facility, but haven’t been allocated. A decision on the outdoor facility is expected this winter.

The Eugene Emeralds are motivated for a decision as soon as possible. Because of a new, extended season, they will not be able to play at PK Park after 2024.

A timeline of the project and a list of FAQ's is on the Lane County website above or here.

Lane County Board of CommissionersJay BozievichLane Events CenterEugene Emeralds
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
