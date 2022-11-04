© 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government

South Lane County Fire wants voters to renew levy

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM PDT
South Lane Fire
TIM HEUSER
/
South Lane County Fire & Rescue
South Lane County Fire & Rescue is asking voters to renew a five-year local option levy.

A fire district that serves Cottage Grove and Creswell is asking voters to renew a five-year funding levy.

South Lane County Fire and Rescue says the local option tax is a straight-up renewal. That means tax rates wouldn’t change if voters approve it. If the levy fails, the district says it would need to cut service, because it would be forced to eliminate 12 firefighter and paramedic positions.

The district operates four fire stations, two of which are staffed round the clock. Crews respond to about 5,000 calls per year.

The district estimates the levy would raise an average of $1.3 million per year. That’s in addition to its base tax rate, which is not affected by this vote.

In 2017, the last time the South Lane Fire local option levy was on the ballot, it was approved with 78 percent of the vote.

November 2022 election South Lane County Fire & Rescue District Cottage Grove Creswell
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
