Eugene voters reflect on their midterm ballots

KLCC was on the University of Oregon campus this afternoon, asking voters what issues mattered most to them regarding this election.

“I’m Sophia Louise Mauelshagen, I’m 21, I’m a student at the University of Oregon and I work at the Holden Center, which is located right here next to the ballot box. I’m the Duck Corps program assistant, so I coordinate volunteer groups which connect students with local organizations. I think this election in particular, there’s a lot of polarity between our candidates, and I just think it’s really important that we, you know, get people who represent the interest of the population. I feel a little bit nervous, I’m excited to see some change, hopefully. But, you know, it’s always a little nerve-wracking, you never really know who everyone’s voting for and what everyone’s voting for. I hope you voted today!”

“Gray Winston. I think Measure 114, more regulations on gun control especially, you know, given current events and everything, are really important. I’m a student here, and tutor part time.”

“Mason Deschweinitz, and I’m 23. I work at Best Buy and I go to the University of Oregon. Probably women’s rights to their bodies, and on the ballot, probably gun control is the biggest issue for me on there. I hope people don’t deny the election when the results are in, and I hope people trust the democratic process.”

“I’m Jay Wang. I care about the environment, gun control, and also abortion rights. I hope people are willing to accept compromised solutions and find a middle way so we can get something done.”

“I am Christopher Hendon. The biggest concern in the state of Oregon right now is what we’re going to do at the Governor level. There’s no reason to feel anxious or concerned because I’ve exercised the right that I have, which to vote. The day of the election is when you get to have a final say on the matter, and so I feel perfectly content with what I’ve done.”

“My name is Abiel Locke. Everything ranging from access to housing and food, cruel treatment of unhoused populations, abortion, access to healthcare, concern about inequity. These things will likely affect me, and if they don’t they affect members of my community.”

“Stacey Wagner. With the pandemic, which is still sort of going on, there is a lot at stake and we see the impacts on homelessness. And this is impacting everyone. It's all about platform. It's about talking about what your policies are, your experience, what you bring to the table and how you work with others. And if you spend a bunch of time talking about your opponent, you're not talking about your own policy.”