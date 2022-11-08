© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Lane County elections officials promise “transparent” counting process

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:10 PM PST
Lane County elections
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Election workers process ballots in the Lane County Elections office in Eugene on Nov. 8, 2022.

Lane County elections officials say they want the public to have the utmost confidence in the ballot-counting process.

County clerk Dena Dawson says the county has hosted more than two dozen in-person observers.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible, so that we’re able to answer any of the questions that folks have about election security," she said. "We want them to come and see the process, and we want to be able to answer all their questions.”

In addition to the on-site observers, the public can also watch ballot processing via a livestream.

"The livestream has been picking up subscribers left and right," said Dawson. "The average viewer is looking for about 16 minutes or so."

The final results of some races may not be known for several days, due to Oregon’s new law that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to count.

November 2022 election
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
