Lane County elections officials promise “transparent” counting process

Lane County elections officials say they want the public to have the utmost confidence in the ballot-counting process.

County clerk Dena Dawson says the county has hosted more than two dozen in-person observers.

“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible, so that we’re able to answer any of the questions that folks have about election security," she said. "We want them to come and see the process, and we want to be able to answer all their questions.”

In addition to the on-site observers, the public can also watch ballot processing via a livestream.

"The livestream has been picking up subscribers left and right," said Dawson. "The average viewer is looking for about 16 minutes or so."

The final results of some races may not be known for several days, due to Oregon’s new law that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to count.