Oregon Health Authority seeks input on draft psilocybin rules

The Oregon Psilocybin Services department at OHA has been working to create a suite of rules regulating the production of psilocybin products and how they will be given to patients in the state, including service center facilitator conduct; preparation, administration, and integration sessions at psilocybin service centers; and packaging, labeling, and transportation of psilocybin products.

OHA has been tasked with regulating the rollout of psilocybin use in the state after Oregonians voted in 2020 to legalize the use of the hallucinogenic drug in supervised facilities.

This process has included collaborating with two other groups managing the program: the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and Rules Advisory Committees.

Now, the department is requesting feedback from the public on its draft rules.

Three virtual hearings will be held on Zoom this week to gather input. They will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m., Wednesday at noon, and Friday at 10 a.m.

"The public comment period is open for any member of the public to provide feedback," said Angie Allbee, section manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. "We're looking for anything that people disagree with, that they find concerning, and their solution on how to address that."

After the public comment period has concluded, Allbee said the Oregon Psilocybin Services will "sit down and review all of the feedback we've received. And we will work together within our agency and through our internal processes to look at that feedback and decide how we're going to revise the final rules."

Those rules must be adopted by Dec. 30. OHA previously adopted rules regarding psilocybin testing and training programs in May.

More information, including the draft rules, can be found on the OHA website.

Public comment on the draft rules can also be submitted via email to publichealth.rules@odhsoha.oregon.gov until Nov. 21.

