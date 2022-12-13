© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Springfield property owners must register RVs, City Council says

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:42 AM PST
The interior of an RV at the annual RV show in Topeka, Kan.
Frank Morris
/
KCUR
A recreation vehicle (RV) interior. Belson says RVs were previously prohibited as permanent residences on private property because they don't meet building codes.

Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs.

Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these restrictions following displacement from local wildfires.

Sandy Belson is Springfield’s Comprehensive Planning Manager.

“This registration really is to try to help inform counsel in terms of how much this is even in use. How many people are taking advantage of this opportunity to live in an RV on someone's property with their permission?”

Belson says Springfield also wants to measure adherence to city guidelines, including a rule that property owners cannot charge rent to RV occupants. But she says the surveys themselves will be confidential and will not be used to punish occupants or property owners.

Springfield’s City Council will review the results next fall, ahead of a decision around renewing the suspension.

Tags
Politics & Government 2020 wildfiresSpringfield City Council
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
