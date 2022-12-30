© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Politics & Government

Longtime Lincoln Commissioner Doug Hunt retires

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published December 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM PST
Beach in Lincoln County
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
File photo of horses on the beach, just south of Newport. Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Hunt is retiring after more than ten years on the county commission.

Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Hunt has retired after more than a decade on the job.

Headshot of Doug Hunt
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Commissioner Doug Hunt

He was first appointed to the job in June, 2012, and was later twice elected to full terms.

“When I decided to be a county commissioner, there was a part of me that said ‘Be careful what you wish for,’ he said. "But I have truly enjoyed the job, and it has exceeded my highest expectations.”

Hunt was honored by his colleagues during his final meeting this month.

"We are certainly going to miss Doug's steady professionalism, his good humor, his kindness, and his legendary tie collection," said Commissioner Claire Hall, who noted that Hunt had a long history of civic involvement before becoming a commissioner.

"He was active in chambers of commerce in every corner of our county," said Hall. "He spent nine years as a member of the Lincoln County School Board. And even before his appointment to the county commission in 2012, he was a member of the county budget committee and also of our nonprofit social service committee for several years."

Hunt’s replacement on the county commission will be Casey Miller, who was elected in November.

Most recently Miller served as the county’s public information officer.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
