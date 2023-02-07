Eugene bans natural gas in low-rise residential buildings, in state first

Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene.

City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 last Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot.

Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories or less. The ordinance applies to building permits submitted on or after June 30, and it does not affect existing buildings.

Councilors in favor said this would reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the air quality hazards of gas stoves.

Here’s Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis.

"We have a governor who has pledged to build 36,000 new houses a year. We do not want those houses with natural gas hookups. And we can lead the way in the city of Eugene to say this is how it's done."

Councilor Mike Clark said the change will discourage developers. He also expressed concerns that the lack of a community-wide vote would anger the public.

Eugene will be the first city in Oregon with this policy.