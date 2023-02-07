© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Eugene bans natural gas in low-rise residential buildings, in state first

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST
A lower-carbon natural gas flame burns on a stovetop at a NW Natural testing facility.
Cassandra Profita
/
Oregon Public Broadcasting
More than 80% of new homes in Eugene are currently built with gas hookups, according to Councilor Matt Keating.

Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene.

City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 last Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot.

Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories or less. The ordinance applies to building permits submitted on or after June 30, and it does not affect existing buildings.

Councilors in favor said this would reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the air quality hazards of gas stoves.

Here’s Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis.

"We have a governor who has pledged to build 36,000 new houses a year. We do not want those houses with natural gas hookups. And we can lead the way in the city of Eugene to say this is how it's done."

Councilor Mike Clark said the change will discourage developers. He also expressed concerns that the lack of a community-wide vote would anger the public.

Eugene will be the first city in Oregon with this policy.

Tags
Politics & Government natural gasfossil fuelsEugene City Council
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk