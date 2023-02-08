New transitional housing coming to Lincoln County, following million dollar grant

New transitional housing is coming to Lincoln County, as an Oregon non-profit receives a grant for nearly a million dollars.

The Lincoln City HOPE Center at the LeRoy Benham campus will offer 69 beds, some in dorm-style rooms.

Alan Evans is the founder of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers. He said the space will provide trauma-informed services to formerly homeless residents.

“We do full evaluations of the person that gets sent to us, then we customize a reentry plan for each person based on their story.”

Evans said Oregon’s coastal cities are in a housing crisis, and nonprofits have struggled to find long-term funding. The Lincoln City government gifted the building to Helping Hands in 2019, but costs for renovation were higher than expected.

This new grant comes from Project Turnkey 2.0, an initiative to create ten emergency shelters across Oregon. The legislature allotted $50 million for the program last year.

Evans expects the building to be ready in May.