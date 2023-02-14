© 2023 KLCC

Politics & Government

City of Eugene to include boosted parks levy on May ballot

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM PST
Tugman Park
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Upgrades to Tugman Park were funded by the 2018 city parks levy

Eugene voters will decide in May whether to increase the amount of a five-year parks levy. At a work session last night, Eugene City Councilors referred the levy renewal to the ballot, with an emphasis on safety.

City staff conducted surveys of several funding levels and found people were sensitive to a cost increase, but were interested in increased parks security and cleanliness.

Councilor Mike Clark was the lone vote in opposition. He said he believes the measure would have a better chance if the levy amount didn’t change. “I think based on the polling we saw, an increased ask in dollars is going to meet with a poor reception, in my opinion," he said, adding, "And I understand the high response numbers we got for increasing safety, and I understand the need for it. I think that question was asked in isolation relative to the cost.”

If approved, the levy for operations and maintenance of parks, trails and facilities will increase from .18 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to .26 cents, raising the cost by around $18 per year for a typical Eugene homeowner.

City of Eugene, Mike Clark, Parks and Recreation, May 2023 election
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
