Pet stores couldn’t sell dogs or cats under bill moving forward in Oregon legislature

Oregon pet stores would no longer sell dogs and cats, under a bill moving through the state legislature.

Supporters say House Bill 2915 would make it harder for unscrupulous puppy mills to find a market for their product. It would not apply to animal shelters that offer dogs and cats for adoption, or pet stores that partner with animal rescue groups to offer shelter pets for adoption.

The House Business and Labor Committee approved the measure after a brief discussion Wednesday. It now heads to the House floor.

The bill would have limited short-term impact, as it would not apply to existing pet stores until they change ownership.

Many pet stores have already phased out the sale of dogs and cats, focusing instead on pet food and supplies, and other animals. Several states, including Washington and California, have a similar law already on the books.

Conger Design / Pixabay Although no lawmakers on the House Business and Labor Committee professed a love of felines, the measure would also apply to kittens, such as the ones in these file photo.

The bill would not prevent a private breeder from selling dogs or cats directly to a consumer, which is commonly done already. Existing laws regulate such breeders and are meant to prevent inhumane treatment of the animals.

"I do want to acknowledge that there are a lot of good breeders out there," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, who chairs the committee. "I don't want this bill to be reflective on people that breed puppies, as such."

The committee vote was not unanimous, but the bill did receive support from both Democrats and Republicans. At least one Republican who voted for the measure in committee expressed some hesitation, however.

"I like puppies, but I don't like limiting business," said Rep. Virgile Osborne, R-Roseburg. "I think there's probably a better solution here and I think the solution probably lies within upholding laws that are already in place ... against puppy mills."

It's unclear how many pet stores in Oregon still sell puppies and kittens that haven't come through a shelter. One lawmaker, Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, suggested in her written testimony that the number could be in the single digits.

But an industry group is weighing in nonetheless.

"While well-intentioned, retail pet sale bans will not stop bad breeders who are unregulated, unlicensed, and are not held accountable to any animal care standards," wrote Robert Likins, executive vice president for the Pet Advocacy Network, which represents pet retailers and companies that supply them. "What bans will do is harm highly-regulated pet stores, eliminating the most transparent source of pets that provides purchasers with legal protections."

