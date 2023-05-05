Creswell voters asked to approve bond for school facilities upgrades

The Creswell School District is asking voters to approve a bond this month to repair aging facilities and improve security in schools.

Measure 20-342 would provide an estimated $18,210,000 to fund specified projects. For example: at Creslane Elementary, which was built when Harry Truman was president, roofs are leaking and need replacement.

A facilities assessment in 2017 identified more than four dozen areas where Creswell’s three schools didn’t meet safety and security standards, current building codes or ADA accessibility requirements. There are currently 1,143 students in Creswell School District 40.

The district said the proposed bond would not increase taxes because an existing bond is going to retire in 2027. The estimated rate would be about $388 for a home assessed at $200,000.

If it passes, the District says it would receive a $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) program to use for bond projects.

Ballots for the 2023 Special Election are due May 16.

