© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Creswell voters asked to approve bond for school facilities upgrades

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT
Exterior of Creslane Elementary School in Creswell.
Creswell School District
Creswell School District administrators say the roofs on Creslane Elementary School is leaking, air circulation needs improvement and asbestos abatement is necessary in the west side.

The Creswell School District is asking voters to approve a bond this month to repair aging facilities and improve security in schools.

Measure 20-342 would provide an estimated $18,210,000 to fund specified projects. For example: at Creslane Elementary, which was built when Harry Truman was president, roofs are leaking and need replacement.

A facilities assessment in 2017 identified more than four dozen areas where Creswell’s three schools didn’t meet safety and security standards, current building codes or ADA accessibility requirements. There are currently 1,143 students in Creswell School District 40.

The district said the proposed bond would not increase taxes because an existing bond is going to retire in 2027. The estimated rate would be about $388 for a home assessed at $200,000.

If it passes, the District says it would receive a $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching (OSCIM) program to use for bond projects.

Ballots for the 2023 Special Election are due May 16.

Tags
Politics & Government May 2023 electionCreswellCreswell School District
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert