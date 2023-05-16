Election results for May, 16, 2023
The polls are closed and election results are starting to post to county elections websites for the May, 2023 Oregon election. This web post will be updated throughout the evening.
Last updated: 9:00 p.m.
Measure 20-340: Renewal of Jail and Youth Services Five-Year Levy
Yes: 49,957
No: 13,063
Measure 20-343: City of Eugene Five-Year Parks and Recreation Operations and Maintenance Local Option Levy
Yes: 18,512
No: 9,930
Eugene 4J (includes results from Linn County portion of 4J)
Director Position 1 (Vote for 1)
Tom Di Liberto 16,168
Michael Bratland 6,778
Juan Carlos Valle 3,463 13.09% [Note: This candidate withdrew from the race but not in time to be removed from the ballot.]
Director Position 4
Rick Hamilton 15,073
Gordon Lafer 10,183
Director Position 5
Grant Johnson 6,033
Jenny Jonak 19,725
Director Position 7
Timothy Sean Sutherland 6,359
Morgan H Munro 19,039
City of Eugene Councilor Ward 7:
Barbie Walker 872
Janet Ayres 544
Lyndsie Leech 1,240
Measure 2-140: Bonds for community safety, mental health, and homelessness services facilities
Yes: 8,563
No: 11,473
Measure 10-206: Roseburg school bond
Yes: 3,456
No: 4,410
Measure 21-218: Continuation of Local Option Tax for Seal Rock Fire District
Yes 659
No 180
Measure 9-158: City of Bend: five-year fire/EMS levy
Yes 8,162
No 7,785
Measure 9 - 157 La Pine RFD – five-year operating levy
Yes 2,094
No 1,043