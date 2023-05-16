Election results for May, 16, 2023

The polls are closed and election results are starting to post to county elections websites for the May, 2023 Oregon election. This web post will be updated throughout the evening.

Last updated: 9:00 p.m.

Lane County

Measure 20-340: Renewal of Jail and Youth Services Five-Year Levy

Yes: 49,957

No: 13,063

Measure 20-343: City of Eugene Five-Year Parks and Recreation Operations and Maintenance Local Option Levy

Yes: 18,512

No: 9,930

Eugene 4J (includes results from Linn County portion of 4J)

Director Position 1 (Vote for 1)

Tom Di Liberto 16,168

Michael Bratland 6,778

Juan Carlos Valle 3,463 13.09% [Note: This candidate withdrew from the race but not in time to be removed from the ballot.]

Director Position 4

Rick Hamilton 15,073

Gordon Lafer 10,183

Director Position 5

Grant Johnson 6,033

Jenny Jonak 19,725

Director Position 7

Timothy Sean Sutherland 6,359

Morgan H Munro 19,039

City of Eugene Councilor Ward 7:

Barbie Walker 872

Janet Ayres 544

Lyndsie Leech 1,240

Benton County

Measure 2-140: Bonds for community safety, mental health, and homelessness services facilities

Yes: 8,563

No: 11,473

Douglas County

Measure 10-206: Roseburg school bond

Yes: 3,456

No: 4,410

Lincoln County

Measure 21-218: Continuation of Local Option Tax for Seal Rock Fire District

Yes 659

No 180

Deschutes County

Measure 9-158: City of Bend: five-year fire/EMS levy

Yes 8,162

No 7,785

Measure 9 - 157 La Pine RFD – five-year operating levy

Yes 2,094

No 1,043

