© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Lane County jail levy passes handily

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:03 PM PDT
A sign outside the Lane County jail. The sign reads "Lane County Adult Corrections. Richard K. Sherman Defendant & Offender Management Center."
Elizabeth Gabriel
/
KLCC News
Lane County voters have renewed a levy that supports operations at the county jail in downtown Eugene.

Lane County voters have renewed a levy that supports operations at the Lane County jail.

As of Tuesday evening, the measure was passing by a wide margin, with nearly 80 percent of the vote in favor of it.

This is the third time the levy has been renewed. One of the selling points was that renewing the levy would not increase the tax rate for Lane County property owners. It adds up to about $118 per year for the typical household.

The levy funds beds at the jail as well as services for juvenile offenders.

A spokesperson for the Lane County Sheriff's Office, which operates the facility, could not be reached Tuesday evening.

During an April forum at the City Club of Eugene, Lane County Sheriff Cliff Harrold cautioned that if the levy failed, it would mean significant cuts to his department’s ability to house inmates.

“It has the potential to impact delivery of other county services as well," said Harrold. "The commissioners would have to have a conversation about how to reconfigure and prioritize the limited general fund budget.”

The levy did have opposition from a group called "Healing Not Handcuffs," which wanted the county to dedicate more money to what it called community-based mental health and restorative justice programs. A spokesperson for the group told KLCC Tuesday evening that it was clear the outcome of the vote was not what they had hoped for.

Tags
Politics & Government May 2023 electionLane County JailSheriff Cliff Harrold
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content