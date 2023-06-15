Lane County will rejoin timber lobbying association

Lane County will rejoin an association of counties in western Oregon that lobbies for timber jobs on federal land.

In 2019, Lane County Commissioners voted to leave The Association of O&C Counties following pressure from conservation groups. But this month, the board reversed that decision in a 3-2 vote.

Commissioner David Loveall of Springfield said the AOCC recovered hundreds of thousands of federal dollars for Lane County last year.

“When you're looking for an agency that's looking out for your best interest and to make sure you get the money that is due you by the law," Loveall said, "This agency is one of those guys that doesn't let any rock go unturned.”

As part of the new agreement, Lane County will pay around $80,000 dollars in annual membership dues. In exchange, a County Commissioner will sit on the organization’s Board of Directors, alongside representatives of 14 other counties.

Oregon Wild representative Chandra LaGue said conservationists are concerned over what she calls the association’s lack of transparency and its efforts to roll back environmental protections on federal land through litigation.