Wyden and Hoyle visit Springfield to discuss wildfire preparedness

As Oregon officials prepare for temperatures nearing 100 degrees, Congressional delegates are addressing wildfire concerns.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Val Hoyle were briefed by wildfire experts in Springfield June 30.

Wyden said he’ll try to increase federal funding for preventative measures, including drone surveillance. He said these are cost-effective investments.

Hoyle said yearly wildfires no longer affect just the Western U.S., so she is hopeful that the federal government will respond.

“We have an opportunity because now all of the Northeast knows the fire season is here," she said. "They're dealing with the kind of smoke that we've had to deal with every single year, so they're paying attention.”

Both officials want the federal government to renew a temporary pay raise for wildland firefighters.

Last year, the Biden Administration raised federal firefighter salaries by much as half through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That increase expires October 1.

Wyden said firefighters often don’t receive competitive wages, pushing them towards other employment opportunities.

“Across rural Oregon, many of those help wanted signs are offering pay in excess of what firefighters are making," he said.

Wyden predicts the federal government could lose between 30% and 50% of its firefighters if salaries revert this fall. He said qualified firefighters are essential as wildfires become hotter and more dangerous.