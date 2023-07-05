© 2023 KLCC

Junction City issues water use restrictions

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT
A backyard sprinkler.
Pixabay

The city of Junction City is asking the community to voluntarily restrict water use.

Over the weekend, the city lost power to a well.

Power was restored Monday, but because the shut-down coincided with a surge in water usage due to high temperatures, the city needs to re-fill its tanks in order to be able fight a fire, if necessary.

Residents are asked to cut back on watering lawns, and delay using city water to wash flat surfaces like sidewalks and driveways.

The Junction City water department hopes the level 1, voluntary limitations result in a ten percent reduction in use. If that’s not the case, the city could enact mandatory, level 2, restrictions.

Last summer, Junction City issued mandatory restrictions due to a broken motor on a water pump. Those restrictions also occurred during a heat wave.

To see the pubic notice and follow up on any further actions, see the Junction City Public Works Department website here.

