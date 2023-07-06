© 2023 KLCC

Politics & Government

Camera outage at Oregon DMV offices means people can’t get licenses or IDs

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Jeff Thompson
Published July 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT
From Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services: Three different Oregon photo IDs
Oregon DMV
/
From Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services: Three different Oregon photo IDs

All Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services locations have been unable to take photos of people since Wednesday afternoon, due to a statewide camera system outage.

That means DMV offices cannot provide state IDs or driver’s licenses for the time being.

DMV spokesperson Michelle Godfrey said Thursday morning that the vendor in charge of the cameras is working to fix the issue.

“At the moment, we are not performing credential transactions that require a photo be taken, but we are continuing all other transactions,” Godfrey said. “We don’t have an ETA for when the system will be back up.”

Godfrey added that the camera system outage is not related to the DMV data breach that impacted millions of Oregonians last month.
Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

