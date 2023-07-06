Camera outage at Oregon DMV offices means people can’t get licenses or IDs

All Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services locations have been unable to take photos of people since Wednesday afternoon, due to a statewide camera system outage.

That means DMV offices cannot provide state IDs or driver’s licenses for the time being.

DMV spokesperson Michelle Godfrey said Thursday morning that the vendor in charge of the cameras is working to fix the issue.

“At the moment, we are not performing credential transactions that require a photo be taken, but we are continuing all other transactions,” Godfrey said. “We don’t have an ETA for when the system will be back up.”

Godfrey added that the camera system outage is not related to the DMV data breach that impacted millions of Oregonians last month.

