Oregon agencies getting millions in federal funds to enhance security and disaster preparedness

Oregon will receive nearly $20 million from the Department of Homeland Security. The funding is meant to help agencies respond to natural disasters and guard against terrorism.

Over $2.1 million will go to Lane Transit District to enhance security and protect the travelling public. LTD’s Pat Walsh said the agency will replace existing video surveillance equipment.

“In our control center, we monitor our buses and what goes in our buses," said Walsh. "And our buses record everything that’s happening. And we use that for safety and for training purposes.”

More than $2.4 million in small grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations-- outside the Portland area—“at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

Those include Temple Beth Israel of Eugene which received $150,000 and the Jewish Community of Central Oregon in Bend which got a nearly $130,000 award.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the nearly $20 million in DHS funding in a press statement Thursday.

“Oregonians must have every assurance that security is a top priority when they enter schools, places of worship, hospitals, museums and other community gathering spaces," Wyden said. "I'm gratified these institutions in our state have earned these federal investments helping to protect them from terrorist threats and natural disasters."

“Ensuring Oregonians and communities across the state are safe and prepared for any threats they face is critical,” said Merkley. “The best response is being prepared, and this funding will help ensure Oregonians in all corners of the state are safe and prepared when disaster strikes.”

The awards to Oregon are part of $2 billion awarded nationally from DHS.

Here is a list of all recipients of the Homeland Security grant awards as reported in the senators' press release:

$4,847,500 from the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) to address identified planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercise needs to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.

$3,800,000 to the Portland area from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) to assist in building an enhanced and sustainable capacity to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.

$5,343,682 under the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management agencies in obtaining the resources required to support the National Preparedness Goal’s associated mission areas and core capabilities to build a culture of preparedness.

$2,137,693 under the Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP) to the Lane Transit District for enhancement of security measures at critical transit infrastructure including bus, ferry, and rail systems.

$1,202,632 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – Urban Area (NSGP-UA) to nonprofits in the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

Individual recipients under this grant program can be found below:



$150,000 for Chabad of NE Portland

$150,000 for Congregation Ahavath Achim

$150,000 for Congregation Beth Israel

$150,000 for Congregation Kesser Israe

$150,000 for Congregation Neveh Shalom

$150,000 for Congregation Shir Tikvah

$150,000 for Portland Jewish Academy

$92,500 for Havurah Shalom



$2,404,231 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – State (NSGP-S) to nonprofits outside the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

Individual recipients under this grant program can be found below:

