Data breach affects 1.7 million Oregon Health Plan members

Members of Oregon Health Plan are urged to monitor their credit after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 1.7 million members.

A company called PH Tech, which contracts with health care providers, announced the breach Wednesday.

Hackers once again exploited a known security issue in file transfer software called MOVEit.

In June, the same security issue led to an Oregon DMV data breach that affected more than 3 million Oregonians. Banks around the world, including Umpqua Bank, were also targeted.

All Oregon Health Plan members are encouraged to request a free credit report from Equifax, TransUnion or Experian.

OHP members whose data was accessed will get an alert from PH Tech in the mail, which includes an offer for free credit monitoring.

Anyone with questions about the data breach can learn more here or call PH Tech directly at 888-498-1602.



Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.