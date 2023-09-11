© 2023 KLCC

Politics & Government

Eugene appears on track to be getting a new mayor

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM PDT
Lucy Vinis stands in an office
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Lucy Vinis, seen in this 2017 file photo, was first elected mayor in 2016.

Eugene could be electing a new mayor next year.

Incumbent Lucy Vinis is nearing the end of her second term and hasn’t announced plans to run for re-election.

According to state campaign finance records, Vinis is among the top donors to another potential candidate for mayor: Kaarin Knudson, an urban planner and past president of the Eugene City Club.

Knudson formed an election committee in mid-August and has raised more than $13,000. Among her contributors are former Eugene Mayor Kitty Piercy and current Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger.

The official filing period for the May 2024 primary starts later this week, but candidates can form fundraising committees earlier in the cycle. According to a state database, no candidates aside from Knudson have formed a committee indicating their intention to run for Eugene mayor next year.

Eugene mayoral races typically draw several candidates. Vinis easily defeated a crowded field in both 2016 and 2020.

Tags
Politics & Government Lucy VinisKaarin KnudsonMayor of EugeneKitty Piercy
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
