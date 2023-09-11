Eugene appears on track to be getting a new mayor

Eugene could be electing a new mayor next year.

Incumbent Lucy Vinis is nearing the end of her second term and hasn’t announced plans to run for re-election.

According to state campaign finance records, Vinis is among the top donors to another potential candidate for mayor: Kaarin Knudson, an urban planner and past president of the Eugene City Club.

Knudson formed an election committee in mid-August and has raised more than $13,000. Among her contributors are former Eugene Mayor Kitty Piercy and current Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger.

The official filing period for the May 2024 primary starts later this week, but candidates can form fundraising committees earlier in the cycle. According to a state database, no candidates aside from Knudson have formed a committee indicating their intention to run for Eugene mayor next year.

Eugene mayoral races typically draw several candidates. Vinis easily defeated a crowded field in both 2016 and 2020.