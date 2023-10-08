© 2023 KLCC

DMV knowledge test now available online without appointment

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT
Oregon residents must pass the DMV knowledge test to obtain a driver's permit or license.

Oregon residents can now take the drivers knowledge test online, with no appointment required and at the same cost as an in-person exam.

DMV customers will only need a computer with a webcam and internet access. The tests will be monitored to discourage cheating.

Additionally, juveniles taking the test must be supervised by an adult over the age of 21.

Lauren Mulligan is with the Oregon DMV. She said online testing is meant to help rural customers and people without reliable transportation.

“We're hoping that the new service will help reduce barriers for customers that might not be able to make it into a DMV office to take their test multiple times," said Mulligan.

Mulligan said the change is part of an effort to modernize the Oregon DMV and reduce wait times.

"DMV in the last few years has gone from three online services to now more than 20," she said. "And that'll help make your visit to a DMV office more productive."

Customers seeking their driver’s permit or license will still need to visit the DMV offices for identification and a vision test.

Oregon DMV drivers licences DMV
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
