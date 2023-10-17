Eugene proposes creating a new dog park near downtown

The City of Eugene wants to build a new dog park in Washington Jefferson Park.

The fenced-off area would take up over two acres of a park block between 5th and 6th avenues. It would be partially covered by a highway overpass and shade from trees.

Kelly Shadwick is the Community Engagement Manager for Eugene Parks and Open Space. She said this area would help dog owners seeking shelter from the elements.

"In comparison to other dog parks, there would be some rain protection," said Shadwick, "and a hope that the turf gets a little less muddy, particularly in the winter months."

Shadwick said this area would serve the downtown community. Currently, the closest city parks with designated dog services are Jefferson and Alton Baker.

Additionally, Shadwick said the development wouldn’t affect existing services in Washington Jefferson Park. A representative for the nearby Breakfast Brigade said they didn't foresee conflicts beyond parking.

In a recent city survey, more than 85% of respondents supported the idea.

Shadwick said the plan is very likely to move forward. The city must first reach an agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation, which owns the land.

City officials expect construction on the dog park to begin next year.